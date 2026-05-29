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Manchester’s boldest club to close down: Remembering The White Hotel

No replies, we’re in mourning

Jessica Berry | News
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For just over a decade, The White Hotel has been driving the underground music scene in Manchester. Anyone who’s anyone when it comes to warning against Fresher’s Week wristbands will have stories of the best night out they’ve ever had, inexplicably in a Salford industrial estate.

The MOT garage that launched a hundred careers has seldom hit the national press: first for an infamous funeral-recreation themed night, and earlier this week when club founders Austin Collins and Ben Ward revealed the news that dancefloor doors would close in January 2027.

Since its opening in 2015, the venue has housed the new, the great and the odd, defining alternative club culture in Manchester for students year on year.

With unlimited creative license, and principles of “minimum budget, maximum ideas”, owners admitted they never intended the venue to stay open as long as it did. Ward told The Guardian: “because it became popular, you realise, we’ve got to keep this going.”

Instagram, and our inbox, has flooded with tributes to the venue, with many devastated by the loss of another independent grassroots space.

Joe, a student at the University of Manchester, was the first to reminisce on “being blinded by smoke machines whilst in a techno trance”, mentioning the community feel of the place.

It’s that sense of community that has drawn so much sadness around the pending closure. A recent graduate told us that “my entire community is based around it in Manchester, I genuinely don’t know what to say”.

Sam, a graduate, said that: “Coming from abroad, no place has ever welcomed me the way The White Hotel did. Even after travelling, I’ve never found anywhere like it when it comes to letting go, connecting with people and music.”

Another graduate reluctantly told us that every time she went, she threw up, often to collective concern from neighbouring groups.

The White Hotel’s notorious location is a sort of holy pilgrimage, requiring navigation skills usually atributed to a Duke of Edinburgh trip. Not often possessed by those heading out post-10pm.

Many of the memories The Manchester Tab heard included fond recollections of pre and post event journeys, cherished by those who found themselves out of place next to the Strangeways Prison in the early morning hours.

Rokus, a graduate from MMU recalled a 24 hour party in which he “fell asleep standing up whilst listening to disco at 11am.”

“They say don’t meet your heroes but I once saw Bez from the Happy Mondays amongst the fog.”

In response to our story, Freddie remembered a group of “guys singing mining songs in the bogs.”

And bog it shall become, with Salford City Council’s Strategic Regeneration Framework placing the venue in a flood-risk zone.

Following the closure, the venue will be replaced with a wetlands park to accompany the 7,000 homes planned for the area.

The White Hotel team decided that it was better “to go out on our own terms, long before we became a museum”, and that message seemed to resonate with fans and regulars.

Rokas said “it’s a great way to end it at a high, it’s a bittersweet feeling but at least the memory of the venue is cemented now. Nothing can ruin it.”

Hamza however, a Manchester student, told us they’re “screaming crying throwing up. Life’s ruined.”

Despite the widespread heartbreak and reluctant acceptance, there’s a long way left till the eventual close of the venue, with much planned in the meantime.

The legacy will be celebrated at the inaugural Black Lights festival, held around Blackpool in June. There’s no signs of slowing down yet, with a packed lineup stocking The White Hotel until the closure.

As more grassroots venues face uncertainty and closure, the face of Manchester’s nightlife continues to shift in new directions. Akin to the legacy of the Hacienda and Sankey’s, this generation of students in Manchester will always have the memory of one very special MOT garage to lord over their predecessors.

See The White Hotel’s upcoming events here.

Jessica Berry | News
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