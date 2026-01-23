Stuck on Warehouse Project? Here’s your guide to Manchester’s best DJ spots

With Warehouse Project’s 2026 schedule unreleased, Manchester’s ravers are left scrambling for the next best going out spots

5 hours ago

If you’re anything like us and are physically incapable of saying no to a Warehouse Project ticket, then you’re probably currently grieving, as the 2026 schedule is still unreleased a full 22 days into January.

Without our reliable DJ spot distracting us from deadlines, we face the inevitable question: Where are Manchester’s ravers meant to go?

Whether you like techno, DnB, dubstep or jungle, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered, because Manchester is overflowing with places for you to make bad decisions. We can guarantee that this list has the perfect place for you.

Progress Centre

We have now entered the era of day raves.

Enough is said. If you’ve been to the progress centre before, as a true Fallowfield poser, you’re legally required to call it solely by its first name, Progress.

It’s the perfect place to crack open a beer in the sun and dance with your friends whilst overlooking Manchester’s criminally underrated but beautiful skyline.

XLR – Manchester’s very own BYOB venue

It goes without saying that XLR’s red lighting and smokey interior is iconic – not to mention the fact that it is BYOB!

Its revolutionary debut as the UK’s first licensed BYOB means that it is a buzzing spot for you to get absolutely smashed with a 12 pack of Amstel. Your liver will not be thanking you but your Instagram story the next day will.

Stage and Radio

If you haven’t checked out Constellate events – what have you been doing?!

What else could a Manchester raver ask for than a quirky venue in the Northern Quarter which hosts student DJs making their debut. You never know, you could be listening to the next Nia Archives in here. Give it five years before you’re telling people that you knew them before they blew up.

Ramona’s

If you’re searching for a more chill but still active night out, Ramona’s is the perfect place to go. It’s got that pub garden vibe mixed with a DJ room which is the ideal Saturday night out. We also recommend the pizza slices – they are to die for.

Hidden

I once had a bad time at Hidden – said no one ever.

Hidden’s puzzling, almost maze-like layout is all part of its charm, especially when you’re drunk.

Located by the river with stunning view of Manchester’s high rise buildings, it is truly a sight when your sloshed in the queue and raring to dance the night away. A special shoutout goes to ghosts of the garage which is always a killer night.

