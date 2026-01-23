The Tab

Stuck on Warehouse Project? Here’s your guide to Manchester’s best DJ spots

With Warehouse Project’s 2026 schedule unreleased, Manchester’s ravers are left scrambling for the next best going out spots

Rebecca Pattni | Guides

If you’re anything like us and are physically incapable of saying no to a Warehouse Project ticket, then you’re probably currently grieving, as the 2026 schedule is still unreleased a full 22 days into January.

Without our reliable DJ spot distracting us from deadlines, we face the inevitable question: Where are Manchester’s ravers meant to go?

Whether you like techno, DnB, dubstep or jungle, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered, because Manchester is overflowing with places for you to make bad decisions. We can guarantee that this list has the perfect place for you.

Progress Centre

We have now entered the era of day raves.

Enough is said. If you’ve been to the progress centre before, as a true Fallowfield poser, you’re legally required to call it solely by its first name, Progress.

It’s the perfect place to crack open a beer in the sun and dance with your friends whilst overlooking Manchester’s criminally underrated but beautiful skyline.

XLR – Manchester’s very own BYOB venue

It goes without saying that XLR’s red lighting and smokey interior is iconic – not to mention the fact that it is BYOB!

Its revolutionary debut as the UK’s first licensed BYOB means that it is a buzzing spot for you to get absolutely smashed with a 12 pack of Amstel. Your liver will not be thanking you but your Instagram story the next day will.

Stage and Radio

If you haven’t checked out Constellate events – what have you been doing?!

What else could a Manchester raver ask for than a quirky venue in the Northern Quarter which hosts student DJs making their debut. You never know, you could be listening to the next Nia Archives in here. Give it five years before you’re telling people that you knew them before they blew up.

Ramona’s

If you’re searching for a more chill but still active night out, Ramona’s is the perfect place to go. It’s got that pub garden vibe mixed with a DJ room which is the ideal Saturday night out. We also recommend the pizza slices – they are to die for.

Hidden

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hidden (@hiddenclubmcr)

I once had a bad time at Hidden – said no one ever.

Hidden’s puzzling, almost maze-like layout is all part of its charm, especially when you’re drunk.

Located by the river with stunning view of Manchester’s high rise buildings, it is truly a sight when your sloshed in the queue and raring to dance the night away. A special shoutout goes to ghosts of the garage which is always a killer night.

Rebecca Pattni | Guides

Love a side quest? These are the societies at Northumbria and Newcastle Unis you need to join

Lucy Wilkinson

Refreshers’ Week is just around the corner, here’s how to make the most of it

Elizabeth Smart: Who Brian Mitchell is, and his messy and hellish life in prison up until now

Hayley Soen

He’s been moved multiple times

And then there were three: OnlyFans Dad and son have a new ‘brother’, and he’s eerily familiar

Kieran Galpin

What a bizarre little family

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie movies

Heated Rivalry made him famous, but Connor Storrie’s movie career is already stacked

Suchismita Ghosh

He’s been in a film alongside Lady Gaga

Drake

Omg, Drake DUMPED Lily Phillips after their ‘romantic’ dates – the reason is so funny

Kieran Galpin

This is my Justin and Selena

Teenager who should’ve died in brutal shark attack believes she was ‘saved by three angels’

Hebe Hancock

‘Medically, she shouldn’t be here’

Yikes! Messy OG Love Islander ‘turned down’ from All Stars after savage comment in casting

Ellissa Bain

It would have been his second time on All Stars

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

Hayley Soen

Netflix asked her to take part, but she declined

Time to spice up your life: Here’s your Uni of York side-quests bucket list

Faye Robinson

Because the best parts of student life happen off the timetable

Heated Rivalry

Straight bros who went viral for Heated Rivalry reaction have their texts leak, and it’s so bad

Kieran Galpin

They’ve issued a response

