This Bri and Chris Love Is Blind deleted scene makes their flirty convo even wilder

2 hours ago

Netflix has released some deleted scenes from Love Is Blind season 10, and the added context makes the whole Chris, Bri, and Connor triangle even juicier.

Chris became the villain of Love Is Blind season 10 after he insinuated he wasn’t attracted to Jessica because he usually dates girls who do pilates every day, and he made things even worse at the Ohio reunion when he shamelessly hit on Bri. Chris and Bri hit on each other while in the pods, but their connection didn’t make it past that. This unaired scene shows just how mixed up the whole love triangle is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bri (@breezy_mcneezy)

“I love that you can actually start recognising my voice,” Bri said as she came into the pod.

“Do you know who this is?” Chris asked.

Bri responded without even thinking, “Conor.”

“No,” Chris said, laughing.”I literally should have just kept going with that for thirty minutes.”

The whole interaction gave me serious secondhand embarrassment, but it shows just how deep Bri’s connections with Connor and Chris were getting at the same time, leading up to that dramatic scene at the reunion where Chris announced he should have chosen Bri over Jessica.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Barrett (@jessicaleighbarrett)

Another deleted pod scene reveals Chris doubled down on his readiness to marry Jessica before he had even proposed to the infectious disease doctor.

“I just know who you are, Jess,” he said. “It would be hard for me to wonder if it could ever be anyone else. And I know maybe I’m not the best at articulating, but I am honestly falling in love with you.”

Chris continued: “You’re not insane. I’m real, and I can’t wait to hold you”

Watching Chris and Jessica have such meaningful conversations in the pods feels weird now that we know what happens after, but at least we know Jessica is living her best life now.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix