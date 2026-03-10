Love Is Blind shares exclusive preview of Chris being outed at the reunion and it’s so messy

3 hours ago

We’ve got a preview of the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion and honestly, I can’t wait to be so seated for this. Loads of details of the upcoming reunion have leaked, and it definitely sounds like the messiest of all time.

We have rumours of a cast member with a baby on the way, another engagement, a divorce, and another marriage. There really have been some huge updates. Now, the show has given us *another* preview of a big bit of drama that will be addressed.

The drama revolves around the infamous trio: Bri, Connor and Chris. Bri and Connor were of course together, before they called things off, and Chris is the show’s biggest villain. He was chatting to Bri in the pods, but then proposed to Jessica. We all know what happened then.

During the reunion, the room is shown a clip of Chris off-camera being caught on his mic talking about Bri, when he very clearly doesn’t know his comments are being recorded. “Bri is so hot, I saw Bri, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m into her.’ I wanna talk to her,” he said at the get together, after he’d broken things off with Jessica.

“And Connor? I don’t care. What’s he gonna do? He gonna beat me up? Yeah right.” Chris could then be heard cackling, very loudly before calling it all “crazy”.

Back in the reunion studio, Connor was asked his thoughts about his “friend” saying that about him and Bri. Connor replied: “Honestly, I have no thoughts. He [Chris] doesn’t cross my mind ever. So it’s cool.” The room then erupted into applause. Ouch.

Watch the early preview of the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion here:

The Love is Blind season 10 reunion drops on March 11th, at 6pm PT / 9pm ET. I need this in full now!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.