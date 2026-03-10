The Tab

Love Is Blind shares exclusive preview of Chris being outed at the reunion and it’s so messy

I can’t wait for this episode

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

We’ve got a preview of the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion and honestly, I can’t wait to be so seated for this. Loads of details of the upcoming reunion have leaked, and it definitely sounds like the messiest of all time.

We have rumours of a cast member with a baby on the way, another engagement, a divorce, and another marriage. There really have been some huge updates. Now, the show has given us *another* preview of a big bit of drama that will be addressed.

The drama revolves around the infamous trio: Bri, Connor and Chris. Bri and Connor were of course together, before they called things off, and Chris is the show’s biggest villain. He was chatting to Bri in the pods, but then proposed to Jessica. We all know what happened then.

A preview of the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

via Netflix

During the reunion, the room is shown a clip of Chris off-camera being caught on his mic talking about Bri, when he very clearly doesn’t know his comments are being recorded. “Bri is so hot, I saw Bri, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m into her.’ I wanna talk to her,” he said at the get together, after he’d broken things off with Jessica.

“And Connor? I don’t care. What’s he gonna do? He gonna beat me up? Yeah right.” Chris could then be heard cackling, very loudly before calling it all “crazy”.

Back in the reunion studio, Connor was asked his thoughts about his “friend” saying that about him and Bri. Connor replied: “Honestly, I have no thoughts. He [Chris] doesn’t cross my mind ever. So it’s cool.” The room then erupted into applause. Ouch.

Watch the early preview of the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion here:

The Love is Blind season 10 reunion drops on March 11th, at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.  I need this in full now!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Dating Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Sorry! But one Love Is Blind season 10 couple appear to have got divorced after their wedding

An engagement, baby, marriage and divorce: All that will be exposed at Love Is Blind reunion

Revealed: The two richest cast members from Love Is Blind season 10 and their wild wealths

Latest

Definitive list of the most annoying people you’ll find on Lancs Uni campus

Emma Netscher

If you don’t know any of these people, then I’m afraid you may be the annoying one…

Ex-Manchester student accused of rape because he didn’t wear a condom found not guilty

Rebecca Pattni

Prosecutors argued consent for sex was removed because he didn’t wear protection

mafs johnny and kerry on tv and then now with their baby

Babies and breweries: Every milestone Johnny and Kerry fit into the five years since MAFS

Claudia Cox

See, the experiment occasionally works!

Here’s what Barbie Ferreira thinks of intrusive comments on her body after viral tweets

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It’s so funny that people just assume’

Jack Fincham on Love Island

As he checks into rehab, the sad truth of how Jack Fincham’s life fell apart after Love Island

Hayley Soen

He’s been arrested multiple times, and struggled with addiction

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

‘Is this match a joke?’: Steven explains why he was so awkward during MAFS wedding with Rachel

Kieran Galpin

He didn’t even compliment her

We spoke to the co-founder of a Durham Venture Lab Project

Seamus Barker

Ventureship: The project combatting AI-driven job applications with real experience

Leeds alumni secures £260,00 funding for business proposal

Kayley Lincoln

An alumnus of the University of Leeds has received £260,000 to kickstart a new business proposal

Cost of living: Expenses we forget about as Durham students 

Neenie Nguyen

The 4 things you may forget to factor into your budget for the term

Here’s David from MAFS Australia’s rapper name, and how famous he *actually* is

Ellissa Bain

I’m embarrassed for him

Definitive list of the most annoying people you’ll find on Lancs Uni campus

Emma Netscher

If you don’t know any of these people, then I’m afraid you may be the annoying one…

Ex-Manchester student accused of rape because he didn’t wear a condom found not guilty

Rebecca Pattni

Prosecutors argued consent for sex was removed because he didn’t wear protection

mafs johnny and kerry on tv and then now with their baby

Babies and breweries: Every milestone Johnny and Kerry fit into the five years since MAFS

Claudia Cox

See, the experiment occasionally works!

Here’s what Barbie Ferreira thinks of intrusive comments on her body after viral tweets

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It’s so funny that people just assume’

Jack Fincham on Love Island

As he checks into rehab, the sad truth of how Jack Fincham’s life fell apart after Love Island

Hayley Soen

He’s been arrested multiple times, and struggled with addiction

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

‘Is this match a joke?’: Steven explains why he was so awkward during MAFS wedding with Rachel

Kieran Galpin

He didn’t even compliment her

We spoke to the co-founder of a Durham Venture Lab Project

Seamus Barker

Ventureship: The project combatting AI-driven job applications with real experience

Leeds alumni secures £260,00 funding for business proposal

Kayley Lincoln

An alumnus of the University of Leeds has received £260,000 to kickstart a new business proposal

Cost of living: Expenses we forget about as Durham students 

Neenie Nguyen

The 4 things you may forget to factor into your budget for the term

Here’s David from MAFS Australia’s rapper name, and how famous he *actually* is

Ellissa Bain

I’m embarrassed for him