Here’s David from MAFS Australia’s rapper name, and how famous he *actually* is

I’m embarrassed for him

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

MAFS Australia finally started in the UK last night and we were introduced to groom David Momoh, who works full time as an e-commerce product manager, but took 0.2 seconds to brag about his rap career.

“I’ve been a rap artist for the last 10 years,” he said. Then, the producers cut to a clip of one of his music videos, which looked surprisingly high-budget.

So, is he actually a famous rapper or was he wildly over-exaggerating?! Here’s the lowdown on David from MAFS Australia’s rap career.

David from MAFS Australia’s rapper name is Kavelli

The groom raps under the stage name Kavelli, and he was signed to an actual music label called Teamwrk Records a few years ago.

David has released 10 songs on Spotify, including tracks called Too Dxxp, Stylebender and Bring It Back, but he hasn’t dropped any new music since 2023.

He used to post all his music videos on YouTube

Kavelli has a YouTube channel where he used to share all of his music videos, but he hasn’t posted on there since last year either. So, it looks like his rap career is well and truly in the past.

“Having stepped into Australia’s doors at the age of 11, Kavelli has seen firsthand how worlds can collide in the blink of an eye. Music and the creative arts have been in his blood ever since he could walk and talk. From producing, composing, writing, and playing multiple instruments, there is no stone that has been left unturned,” the description says.

“After being featured in Complex Australia’s ‘Get Familiar’ in March 2017 – including years of multiple collaborations, solo records, radio airings, and local performances under his belt – Kavelli is now set on reaching new heights.”

And his social media pages are all… gone

The YouTube channel has links to TikTok and Instagram profiles for his Kavelli rap brand, but when you click on them, they’re all gone. The Instagram page has been deactivated and the TikTok has one follower, so it doesn’t look like he ever even started posting on there.

On his personal profile, it looks like he’s been giving DJing a go instead.

So, after a bit of digging, it’s clear that calling himself a rapper was a huge stretch. People are already accusing him of going on MAFS to boost his non-existent music career and honestly, I think they’re right.

Featured image by: Instagram 

