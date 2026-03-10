As he checks into rehab, the sad truth of how Jack Fincham’s life fell apart after Love Island

1 hour ago

In the New Year, former Love Island winner Jack Fincham revealed he was checking back into rehab, struggling with addiction. But his struggles started long before this. Jack has been open since he was on Love Island, that things haven’t been easy for him.

Jack won Love Island alongside Dani Dyer in 2018. At the time, they were the nation’s sweethearts. They had been together from day one in the villa, and made it all the way to the end – a true villa love story. But it wasn’t meant to be. They split up, and only recently, has Jack fully spoken out about what caused their relationship to break down.

At the start of 2026, Jack candidly spoke about his struggles with addiction, and checking back into rehab. This isn’t the first time he’s detailed these kinds of struggles. Here’s a rundown of what’s happened.

CW: This article contains details of drug, gambling and alcohol addiction, and suicide.

Jack and Dani split after Love Island, and he’s only just spoken out about why

Jack and Dani won Love Island in 2018, then broke up for a bit, before getting back together. In 2019, it was revealed they had called time on their relationship once and for all. At the time, they said things hadn’t worked out.

It wasn’t until 2025 that Jack admitted his addictions also played a huge part in his split from Dani. He said they split because his “priorities were wrong” and he said he was also dealing with mental health difficulties after leaving the villa. “Drugs helped my relationship with Dani fail,” he said. “I was absent, my priorities were wrong, I wasn’t a great boyfriend. I am determined to change my future.”

Jack added: “Destruction was always in me, but fame and money made it happen quicker. I can’t say Love Island ruined my life – I did that myself. I, Jack Fincham, am an addict. I feel like a failure, utterly mortified by the things I have done. I had the world at my feet and I screwed it up.”

In 2023, Jack was arrested on suspicion of drink driving

Jack was previously handed a 36-month driving ban after he crashed his BMW while under the influence of cocaine. Then, in 2023, Jack Fincham was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and driving with false plates on his car.

At the time, reports stated Jack was stopped whilst driving at high-speed, and was also held by police on suspicion of careless driving and driving without insurance. A source said he was using private plates on his car, not false ones, and he’d denied using drugs and driving.

His solicitor said: “Mr Fincham has not been charged with drug driving and denies any drug consumption whatsoever. There is no evidence at this stage that Mr Fincham drove whilst over the legal limit and we are hopeful that his blood results will prove the same.”

Fincham was also charged with drug driving in 2021, but the case was dropped.

Jack was banned from ever appearing on the All Stars version of Love Island

Jack has apparently been banned from ever appearing on Love Island All Stars, despite expressing a wish to go on the show. Jack wanted to be cast, but later found out he was “banned”.

A source told The Sun: “Jack’s keen to make a big return to TV and what better than the show that made his name? Sadly he was turned down by ITV – I think his turbulent year would cast a shadow over the show.”

In January 2025, he was jailed over a dog attack

In 2025, Jack was sentenced for a “viscous attack” including his dog. He plead guilty to two counts of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog, with one of the incidents causing injury. He was jailed for six weeks.

Jack was also ordered to pay £3,680 to the courts, which included £2,000 towards kennelling costs, a £961 fine and £200 compensation to the victim. At the time, he was reported to have appealed the sentence.

At first, it was reported the victim was happy to accept an apology from Jack, given he was handed a caution and had to complete a dog ownership course. However, Jack reportedly didn’t follow three rules issued by the court: To always keep the dog on the lead, for the dog to wear a muzzle when outside, and to not leave the dog alone with anyone under 16.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Charles (@jack_charlesf)

He then said he’d spent £1million on gambling, and had attempted to take his own life

In a huge interview in 2025, Jack admitted he spent over £1million on drugs, alcohol and gambling. In the interview, he has said he was so low at one point, he attempted to take his own life.

Speaking to The Sun, Jack opened up for the first time about his struggles with addiction. He said his life spiralled out of control, and in one day alone, he spent £40k on online gambling.

“Embarrassed just doesn’t touch it. It is hideous. I cry when I think about how I’ve let people down. I have blown more than a million pounds thanks to drugs, booze and gambling,” he said.

He also revealed he was once detained by police after going into a drug withdrawal “psychosis”. Jack told The Sun he gave up anti-anxiety drug Xanax after going into rehab.

Jack then said he was ‘rebuilding his life’ with a fresh start in Germany

After all of this, Jack said he was moving to Germany to rebuild his life and career. He was pictured on a film set in Germany, and is said to be trying to launch a film career.

An insider told The Sun: “The offer to be in this film came at the right time for Jack. Everything seems to be falling into place for him at the minute. He had a couple of film roles offered up to him before and so he jumped at the chance to do another. He would love to make it big in the world of acting.”

Jack has previously had a few acting credits. He previously landed a part in gangster film The Last Heist, in which he played a character named Tommy.

But, in 2026, he checked back into rehab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Charles (@jack_charlesf)

Just a few weeks ago, Jack said he was checking back into rehab. In the candid interview, he pulled a £20 note out of his pocket and said that was all the money he had to his name. Jack admitted he had relapsed into drink and drugs.

According to The Sun, Care provider Steps Together saw an interview with Jack, and offered to help him. He has spent the last two months receiving £32,000 worth of treatment at Rainford Hall in Merseyside, with therapy six days a week plus physical exercise with a boxing coach.

“I am going to work hard and not let anybody down,” he said, ahead of his stay. Jack was also in rehab in 2021, and he explained: “I spent thousands doing rehab but didn’t truly believe I had a problem so came out with the same mindset. A few months ago I thought it’d be OK to have a drink. I’d done a big stint of not drinking and thought, ‘Yeah, I’ve got this under control, I’ve won’. But it spiralled.

“Since then I have done drugs, I have done laughing gas. I have been so drunk that I’ve kissed a woman over Christmas and don’t even remember doing it. I’m embarrassed, mortified. I feel like an idiot. I am a 33-year-old man. I should be settled down, married. Instead I need help. I’d love to go to rehab because now I know that I have a problem and I want to be able to say no to future temptations.”

If you are struggling, help is there. You can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI),or email [email protected].