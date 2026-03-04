The Tab

Sorry! But one Love Is Blind season 10 couple appear to have got divorced after their wedding

The reunion is going to be tearful

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

I hate coming with bad news, but if the rumours are to believed, there is going to be a couple announcing they have got divorced at the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion.

We only had two successful marriages on Love Is Blind this year: Amber and Jordan and Christine and Vic. According to reports, one has come crashing down since filming ended, and we’ll be informed of all the details during the reunion episode. The new episode is out on Netflix on Wednesday, March 11th.

Look away now if you don’t want spoilers!

It’s been reported that Amber and Jordan got divorced after their Love Is Blind wedding

Love Is Blind season 10

via Netflix

It was touch and go for Amber and Jordan before their wedding. They had a few lifestyle disagreements, and it wasn’t clear if Jordan was going to be able to adjust to having Amber’s daughter in his life. They then seemed to resolve their differences, and at their wedding said yes.

Amber said yes first, and expressed she would understand if Jordan said no, as she “has a lot going on”. But, he said he was certain, and it was a yes. However, it looks as though things didn’t work out after filming.

According to Reality Receipts, their marriage has broken down since filming ended. It is said to have lasted around three months. This news is going to be a huge focus at the reunion show, as despite it happening on Love Is Blind UK, it’s actually the first time on American Love Is Blind that a divorce has been announced at the reunion.

There are various rumours floating around that Amber returned home one day and Jordan had packed his bags and left. But, right now, that’s not confirmed, it’s all just rumour. We’ll have to wait and see for the extra episode to find out more of the context.

All of this being said, all is not lost. It’s been reported our fav couple Christine and Vic are carrying this season on their backs, and are still together today. Phew!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

