Brittany finally addresses if she feels as though she ‘settled’ for DeVonta during Love Is Blind

It sure looked that way

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Brittany and DeVonta have been a huge talking point during Love Is Blind season 10. Their relationship was up and down from day one.

Brittany made it very clear that she was on the show to find her person, and was definitely going to get married. Then, ahead of her big day, she revealed she’d already bought a wedding dress, when she was applying for the show.

So, naturally, people then questioned her journey. It was wondered if Brittany had “settled” for DeVonta, and was willing to put their differences aside because it was more important that she got married on Love Is Blind. People wondered if it wasn’t so much the person she was bothered about, and her focus was just the outcome.

Now, in an interview with Cosmo, Brittany has addressed all of this. She also defended her decision to buy a wedding dress ahead of time.

Brittany and DeVonta on Love Is Blind season 10

via Netflix

“I was very, very hopeful, and I was going into [Love Is Blind] prepared with a dress that I knew fit me… It was not, ‘I have a dress, so I have to get married.’ It was, ‘I’m not going to force something to happen, and if it does happen, great, I’m prepared’,” she said.

Brittany did admit she wasn’t attracted to DeVo at the reveal, but said her attraction grew. She explained: “I wasn’t unattracted to him, but he wasn’t somebody that catches my eye initially. But I feel like the more I was around him, the more it made me remember all of the reasons that I fell in love with him. My attraction just continued to grow for him, day after day.”

She then defended the dress buying even more, and put it all down to “manifesting” her happy ending. Brittany said: “For me, that was more preparation and manifesting, like, ‘I could really get married’…but if it doesn’t happen, it’s not like I’m not going to get married one day and wear that dress.”

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

