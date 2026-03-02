Love Is Blind’s Jordan shares details about unaired moment he met Amber’s daughter

2 hours ago

Jordan from season 10 of Love Is Blind has revealed details about what it was like to meet Amber’s daughter off-screen, and it’s so wholesome.

Amber and Jordan from Love Is Blind hit it off right away in the pods and have had a pretty smooth sailing relationship so far. The only conflict the couple have had so far is Jordan’s hesitance to marry someone with a child. In a side interview during the series, he admitted that he was previously one of his non-negotiables – until he fell for Amber.

Now, he’s opened up about meeting her daughter in an interview with Swoon, revealing how he wished he could’ve met her earlier in the process.

“That was so tough, because that’s something that’s got to be Amber’s decision as her mother,” Jordan said. “I would’ve liked it to happen before that moment with such a looming decision coming up. I mean, that was anxiety city. That was a lot.”

But thankfully, the 34-year-old said the meeting went smoothly, and he even brought her a gift to help break the ice.

“It was great, actually,” Jordan continued. “We clicked really well. She was a little nervous at first, but we were chatting. I brought her a little present, and she opened up.”

Outside of the one argument Amber and Jordan had in the last batch of Love Is Blind episodes, the couple look pretty set to say “yes” at the altar, but we won’t find out if they do until Wednesday. Jordan reflected on his experience in the pods in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

“I think I was really trying to open myself to the experiment itself, which is put some of your preconceptions to the side and focus on the person,” he said. “That’s how you’re going to meet somebody who maybe wouldn’t be who you typically date.”

“That was the most surreal moment of my entire life. You see each other, and you’re trying to take in what they look like, and you hear them talk, and it’s, like, too much for your brain to handle in that moment.”