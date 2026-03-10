Definitive list of the most annoying people you’ll find on Lancs Uni campus

If you don’t know any of these people, then I’m afraid you may be the annoying one…

Coming to university is great because you meet different people that you’d have never crossed paths with in your hometown. Coursemates, flatmates, fellow society members or even friends of friends – the possibilities are endless.

You might strike up a lasting friendship, an unfortunate situationship, or a budding romance with any of these people. But we all have people we cannot stand, maybe for a good reason, or (more likely) for not a particularly valid reason at all. Some people just aren’t each others’ vibe, and that is absolutely fine.

Nothing against these types of people, I am sure you are all lovely, but sometimes you just kind of do things that I think the general public find annoying. If you do some of these, who am I to tell you to stop? Keep doing you!

So, as always, this list is not meant seriously, but rather us holding up a mirror to society on how they act (The Tab excluded – of course).

They ask questions at the end of lecture to make themselves look smart

We should start actively booing these people. I’m joking obviously.

There is nothing wrong with asking a question when you are genuinely stuck, it is what lecturers are there for and I’m sure your question will probably be something other people are confused on.

But when you take up the opportunity of “does anyone have any questions?” to make yourself seem smarter than everyone else…it’s just cringe. If you want to impress the lecturer with your knowledge, do that with your own time in their designated office hours. Please, please don’t object all of us to it.

If I begin to hear “wouldn’t you agree that….”, “what about when we take into account [insert niche obscure scholar]’s perspective of [insert some even more obscure and convoluted theory]…” – I want you towrap it up, I have already stopped listening to your attempt to be a part time lecturer.

Go up and ask at the end – let the rest of us leave, please.

They love their society a little too much

Let’s get this one out of the gate first. I’m sure we all know someone who eat, sleeps, breathes whatever society they are apart of. The dedication is impressive I must admit. Just please stop networking on a night out, I really really don’t have the effort to join whatever netball team you are trying to get me to join – no matter how much beer goggles tell you otherwise.

I would be lying if I said The Lancaster Tab writers and editors aren’t a part of it, whenever we turn up to a function, you best be believing we are wearing our little tops – listen it’s our community, okay?

You may find these people asking around for costume bits and bobs for whatever wacky social their chosen community is holding, and that’s fine – I honestly love the creativity. But when you start looking down your nose at what other people choose to be a part of, that is when you start to become annoying. You might love your society, but other people might want to do anything else other than run on a field, yap about a certain topic at meeting or do a specifically niche hobby.

You ever heard of the “let them theory”?

‘Mickey-mouse degree’ shamers

I think most of us at The Lancaster Tab would be classed as some sort of “Mickey-Mouse degree” students. I know science, technology and maths all has a super important place in society, but it doesn’t have a place in my heart – so stop shaming people for it.

If you find yourself at pres inquiring about new people’s degrees, only to immediately follow it up with a scoff or a belittling comment, you need to revaluate the way you present yourself to people.

There is even a “Mickey-Mouse degree” hierarchy. Some humanities students may look down on people who are more focused on abstract and artistic fields, saying something along the lines of “you’re going into debt for that degree?” – just stop talking. If you don’t have anything nice to say , then don’t say it at all – please.

After all, we are all heading to the same unemployment line if we look at recent headlines.

Seminar conductors

Seminars/workshops are for yapping most of the time. Ideas, working out problems that the lecturer has given you etc, etc. I’m not talking about that, I am talking when people try to belittle someone else’s perspective or shut it down without any consideration. So much for thought provoking debate…

Maybe I see this too much as a politics student and get unnecessarily annoyed by it, but when I go to seminars, I want to hear opposing (yet still respectful) perspectives to my own and not have them shut down immediately by someone else.

In other words – let them cook.

C-floor talkers

Read the room. And I am not talking about the reading room, which feels like a blackhole with how much it echoes.

C floor is for silent study, so don’t be talking on there. If you wanna yap with friends, be respectful and go down to A floor, or even B floor, which is somehow louder than A floor in the afternoon.

Especially when it’s deadline and exam season. You might not have any high pressure situations coming up, but please be considerate of those around you, that’s all the stressing students in the library ask.

Whoever leaves the library toilets the way they are

You know who you are. There isn’t much to discuss here except, what is wrong with you?

I hate the game of roulette I play when waiting for a toilet to free up around midday in the library. It usually puts me off my lunch.

Slow walkers on the spine

We have already done an article on spine walking etiquette. But if it’s anywhere near ten to the hour and people are rushing to get to their scheduled sessions – stop walking so slow.

If you are walking slow and yapping with mates, please don’t take up the whole of the spine.

And if you are walking and then suddenly stop for no warning or to look at your phone, you are annoying – end of discussion.

