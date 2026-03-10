The Tab

Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump is a YouTuber now and it’s worse than you think

Her vlogs are getting rinsed

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, has started vlogging on YouTube, and her latest video is already getting mercilessly dragged for being out of touch.

Since her 18th birthday, Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai has been appearing much more often, both on social media and at public events. She’s a professional golfer and has been signed to play Division 1 golf for the University of Miami, while continuing her career as a social media content creator. On her Instagram alone, Kai has 2.3 million followers, sharing details of her life.

Her latest controversial move has been her YouTube channel, which she started a year ago. She mostly posts videos about her golf career, but her latest vlog has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. Kai uploaded a video called I Took My Secret Service To Erewhon has been clipped and posted all over X for being incredibly out of touch.

In this video, Kai goes to the expensive American grocery store Erewhon and does a haul of everything from their famous Hailey Bieber smoothie to the vitamins she takes. In the 18-minute vlog, she goes through lots of expensive options in the shop and talks with her secret agents before she tries all the products she bought on camera.

“Straight up Hunger Games at this point lmao,” said one comment.

“I love that my taxes are funding this instead of school lunches.”

Lots of comments echo the sentiment that Kai is criticised for flexing her wealth in front of her viewers, especially since people feel the money she has is unearned.

At just 18 years old, Kai’s net worth is estimated at around $21 million, mostly from her trust fund from her wealthy family members. Her parents, Donald Trump Jr and Vanessa Trump, are also worth millions. Kai hasn’t responded to the wave of backlash to her video.

