Places, everyone! LU Musical Theatre Society’s inaugural showcase is happening this week

Opening Night will be performed in the Minor Hall this Wednesday 11th March

Erin Malik | News

Lancaster University Musical Theatre Society’s inaugural showcase is happening on campus this Wednesday 11th March in the Minor Hall.

The event will take place from 7pm and is the society’s first performance since their foundation in 2024.

Songs from a variety of different musicals will be performed throughout the evening, including songs from Les Misérables, Hamilton, Cabaret, Mamma Mia, and more.

A member of the society who has been involved since its foundation told The Lancaster Tab: “It’s so exciting to finally be putting on a show with Musical Theatre. I know how much hard work went into creating the society and attracting the incredible performers we have now, and it’s so exciting to see it all come to fruition in an amazing showcase.”

The founder of the society told us that they are “glad to see how much the society has grown” since its creation and that they “can’t wait for future shows!”.

Jess Thorpe, the Musical Theatre Society President told The Lancaster Tab: “We have put this showcase on in the span of just over eight weeks and it has been the most rewarding experience of my time at Lancaster Uni! From late night rehearsals to early morning meetings, ‘LUMT: Opening Night’ has been a combination of each and every person’s hard work, from exec to our wonderful cast and backstage crew. I cannot wait to show Lancaster what true talent and hard work we have in our society at LUMT.”

Tickets cost just £5 and can be booked via the Students’ Union website.

