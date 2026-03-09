The Tab

Work begins on massive new 191-bed student accommodation in Edinburgh

Construction has begun on the site as debates continue over the growth of student housing across the city

Adelina Littlechild | News

Work has started on a controversial 191-bed student accommodation development at Jock’s Lodge on London Road, near Meadowbank.

The project is being overseen by Alumno Group and Henderson Park, with Clark Contracts as the main contractor, reports Project Scotland.

These new student blocks will include a mix of “cluster flats with shared kitchens and studio apartments, as well as study areas, social spaces and a courtyard.”

The ground-floor commercial unit is expected to be used as a café or restaurant.

The site was once home to the original Jock’s Lodge inn, dating back to at least 1650, which was the first stop where the Edinburgh-to-London stagecoach would change horses.

When the development started it was occupied by the Willow pub, which was demolished to make way for the site.

The site sits on a former Edinburgh pub (via Alumno Group / City of Edinburgh Council)

David Campbell, CEO of Alumno Group, said the development “will add to the number of purpose-built student rooms in the city,” stating that Edinburgh’s universities and student community are growing.

The site is approximately two miles from the University of Edinburgh, and the development is expected to open just before the start of the 2027/2028 academic year.

Other student housing developments in the city

Edinburgh has seen a large increase in new purpose built student accommodation (pbsa) projects being approved and developed in recent years.

One recent plan will see a 267-bed pbsa building developed by Vita Group at New Waverley North, which was approved as a part of the larger New Waverley ‘regeneration’ project.

Developers say purpose-built student accommodations are expanding to meet growing demand from universities. However, this growth has sparked debate over housing priorities and its impact on existing neighbourhoods.

Community response

Some of the residents living in parts of the city have already said there are “so many student homes” that neighbourhoods are changing.

Willie Thorburn, who has lived in the area of the proposed site for over 30 years, expressed his concerns to Edinburgh Live: “I heard the site was originally for more housing for residents, but then they changed it to a PBSA. We are overrun by student housing.”

He also said that he had submitted objections to the plans, claiming the area has simply become “unrecognisable”.

Judith Gillespie, a former education campaigner, told Edinburgh Live: “I think these people are much more interested in making a good profit out of overseas students than they are actually providing accommodation for people who need it.”

At a council meeting in 2025, representatives from the Living Rent tenants’ union spoke to councillors about the surge of student accommodations in Edinburgh.

Emma Yuen told councillors that there had been a “151 per cent increase in PBSA developments in Edinburgh since 2005,” even though students still face high rents and that many people are still waiting to be allocated social housing, urging for more balance in housing priorities.

Featured image via Alumno Group / City of Edinburgh Council

