People blast JoJo Siwa for wearing ‘flashy’ dress at brother’s wedding that ‘outshines’ the bride

People have very different ideas about what’s appropriate to wear to a wedding, and now JoJo Siwa is getting slammed for wearing a “flashy” dress that “outshines” the bride after sharing photos from her brother’s big day.

The dancer and singer recently attended her brother Jayden Siwa’s wedding to his partner, Abbie Siwa, in Los Angeles.

So, naturally, JoJo Siwa posted some photos from the day on Instagram to celebrate the couple. But while loads of people congratulated the newlyweds, others quickly started talking about her dress instead.

So, what did she wear?

For the outdoor ceremony, JoJo wore a floor-length sequin gown with a thigh-high slit and open back. The sparkly dress definitely stood out, and she paired it with a lavender pendant necklace, silver earrings, and bedazzled white pointed-toe heels.

The bride, Abbie, wore a strapless white dress and carried a bouquet of pink and orange flowers tied with a blue ribbon, while Jayden went for a peach-coloured suit with a navy tie.

In the caption of her Instagram post, JoJo wrote, “And just like that, there’s another Siwa added to the family. Congratulations to my brother and Abbie on the most perfect wedding.”

It was clearly meant to be a sweet celebratory post. But the comments section quickly turned into a bit of a debate.

Some people said the dress was ‘too much’

Quite a few people thought the glittery look was a bit too attention-grabbing for someone attending a wedding.

One person wrote that “dressing as a disco ball to your brother’s wedding is definitely something.”

Another comment said, “A whole post and I still can’t tell who got married here.”

Others argued that guests shouldn’t wear anything that could potentially take attention away from the bride. “You’re not supposed to outshine the bride. It’s not about you on their day.”

Some comments included things like, “Why is she wearing a sequin dress? Nobody else there is wearing sequins.”

Basically, the main criticism was that the dress was too flashy for a wedding guest.

But plenty of people defended her

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Actually, quite a lot of people jumped in to defend JoJo. Some pointed out that she appeared to be part of the wedding party, which could mean the dress was chosen or approved by the bride.

Others also noticed that JoJo and Jayden’s mum, Jessalynn Siwa, was wearing a sparkly outfit, which suggests glittery looks might have been totally fine for the event.

And of course, if the bride was happy with what JoJo wore, then really that’s the only opinion that matters.

Personally, I actually think the dress looked really nice, but the internet clearly has very strong opinions about wedding guest fashion.

