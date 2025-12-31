The Tab

These before and after pictures show the drastic transformation JoJo Siwa has had in 2025

Her whole vibe has completely changed

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

2025 is almost over and the person who has had the biggest transformation this year has to be JoJo Siwa. The singer and dancer has gone from her glitzy JoJo Bow era to natural and elegant in the space of 12 months, so here’s a look at her drastic 2025 transformation.

A look at JoJo Siwa’s drastic transformation in 2025

In March, JoJo had short hair and was still loving all the rhinestones and glitter. She stepped out at the iHeartRadio Music Awards wearing her hair in a huge shimmery silver and pink headpiece, and has rhinestones in a strip across her eyes. She also had embellishments all over her denim co-ord.

Credit: Lisa O’Connor/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Here’s another photo of her at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, wearing a glitzy jacket, rhinestone denim shorts and silver shimmering boots. She painted her hair in the Pride and transgender flag colours and wrote “trans rights are human rights” on her jacket.

Credit: Photo by CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Then she met Chris Hughes… and everything changed

In April, JoJo went on Celebrity Big Brother and met her now-boyfriend, Love Island’s Chris Hughes. From that point on, she ditched the glitz and has opted for a more natural look instead. From elegant gold dresses to matching Christmas pyjamas, she’s a whole new woman these days. It’s giving classy.

She now has her hair long and natural, no longer wears rhinestone-encrusted everything (except when she’s on stage) and looks like she’s glowing with genuine happiness.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

JoJo gushed about Chris in a birthday post to him earlier this month, writing: “This day 33 years ago was a good good day… the day my favorite person was born. Happy birthday to my love. I couldn’t imagine a life without you in it anymore, you are the best friend, son, brother, and boyfriend. You make my life better each day that passes. Everyone who knows you is a lucky one. Love you lots and lots more than tater tots.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

This new look suits her!

Featured image credit: Lisa O'Connor/AFF-USA/Shutterstock and JoJo Siwa/Instagram

