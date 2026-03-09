The Tab
Rihanna

New police statement gives chilling details about ‘10 shots’ fired at Rihanna’s home

There’s been one arrest

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

One woman was arrested on Sunday in connection with a shooting at Rihanna’s LA mansion, which was hit with “approximately 10 shots” from an assault rifle.

Yesterday, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to the call at around 1.15 pm local time in the Beverly Crest area. It’s believed that the currently unidentified woman fired 10 shots at the property, four of which struck the house with Rihanna inside. Other shots hit the grounds of the property, and the car parked outside.

It’s unclear if anyone else was home, but the singer does live in the house with longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky and their three kids, RZA Athelston Mayers, Riot Rose Mayers, and Rocki Irish Mayers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

More details have emerged about the Rihanna shooting

Though specific details on the Rihanna shooting are still scarce, the LAPD has steadily been releasing information about the case.

First, it’s understood that the shooter fled the scene in a white Tesla, barrelling down Coldwater Canyon Drive in a bid to escape. Despite that, police helicopters tracked the vehicle to a shopping centre parking lot in Sherman Oaks. The 30-year-old woman was arrested and taken into custody around 30 minutes after the initial 911 call came in.

CBS

Credit: CBS

“When they pulled the suspect over and took her into custody, they searched the vehicle and located an assault rifle and seven casings,” Armen Arias, an LAPD spokesperson, said, explaining they also found additional ammunition.

The Robbery-Homicide Division is investigating the shooting at Rihanna’s house, but a motive is currently unknown.

No injuries were reported, and Rihanna and her team are yet to react.

Neighbours have also spoken out

Following the news and gunshots heard across the entire neighbourhood, people living near Rihanna reacted to the shooting.

“It was scary. I can’t imagine being in the house hearing the bullets hit and that sort of stuff,” said Keith England. “Bam, bam, bam, bam, bam — like probably 10 shots.”

He was surprised by the crime given the lavish neighbourhood, explaining: “My first thought was, really? Given the neighbourhood, you don’t usually expect drive-by shootings in a place like this. But they’re everywhere now.”

Another local, Isabel Thorne, told Fox 11: “It was really loud, and everything echoes in this valley. You can hear everything. A shot — it’s not something you expect.”

More details about the shooter are set to be released on Monday, according to LAPD Captain Mike Bland.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: Carl Timpone/BFA.com/Shutterstock and CBS

More on: Celebrity Music Police Rihanna
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Ella Thomas

Omg, this iconic Love Island girly was ‘hand-picked’ by Rihanna for exciting new collab

A$AP Rocky trial

Rihanna’s rejoicing! Everything that went down in court during A$AP Rocky’s gun assault trial

rihanna

‘Wild horses couldn’t keep her away’: Everything Rihanna has said about the A$AP Rocky trial

Latest
JoJo Siwa brother wedding dress

People blast JoJo Siwa for wearing ‘flashy’ dress at brother’s wedding that ‘outshines’ the bride

Suchismita Ghosh

I think she looks really nice

Timothée Chalamet’s weird habit of scathingly dragging opera and ballet keeps resurfacing

Hebe Hancock

What on earth is his beef?!

Rihanna

New police statement gives chilling details about ‘10 shots’ fired at Rihanna’s home

Kieran Galpin

There’s been one arrest

Work begins on massive new 191-bed student accommodation in Edinburgh

Adelina Littlechild

Construction has begun on the site as debates continue over the growth of student housing across the city

Lancaster University professor warns against AI at Supreme Court panel

Grace Chesworth

She argued AI ‘risks eroding the nuanced human judgement and empathy that underpin justice’

Popular singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy to perform in Lancaster this month

Charlotte Hutchinson

The musician will host two events on Saturday, 28th March in Lancaster Town Hall

Places, everyone! LU Musical Theatre Society’s inaugural showcase is happening this week

Erin Malik

Opening Night will be performed in the Minor Hall this Wednesday 11th March

10 famous inspirational women you had no idea studied at Durham

Luisa Aarhuus

From Netflix stars to the ‘Tube Girl’, the female alumni putting Durham University on the map

Attention students! An International Women’s Day Protest set for Billy B tomorrow

Charlotte Morgan

Fem Soc members, politics students, staff, and allies – all are welcome!

York chippy crowned the best in Britain at national fish and chip awards

Shannon Downing

The Scrap Box in York has been named the UK’s best takeaway chippy

JoJo Siwa brother wedding dress

People blast JoJo Siwa for wearing ‘flashy’ dress at brother’s wedding that ‘outshines’ the bride

Suchismita Ghosh

I think she looks really nice

Timothée Chalamet’s weird habit of scathingly dragging opera and ballet keeps resurfacing

Hebe Hancock

What on earth is his beef?!

Rihanna

New police statement gives chilling details about ‘10 shots’ fired at Rihanna’s home

Kieran Galpin

There’s been one arrest

Work begins on massive new 191-bed student accommodation in Edinburgh

Adelina Littlechild

Construction has begun on the site as debates continue over the growth of student housing across the city

Lancaster University professor warns against AI at Supreme Court panel

Grace Chesworth

She argued AI ‘risks eroding the nuanced human judgement and empathy that underpin justice’

Popular singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy to perform in Lancaster this month

Charlotte Hutchinson

The musician will host two events on Saturday, 28th March in Lancaster Town Hall

Places, everyone! LU Musical Theatre Society’s inaugural showcase is happening this week

Erin Malik

Opening Night will be performed in the Minor Hall this Wednesday 11th March

10 famous inspirational women you had no idea studied at Durham

Luisa Aarhuus

From Netflix stars to the ‘Tube Girl’, the female alumni putting Durham University on the map

Attention students! An International Women’s Day Protest set for Billy B tomorrow

Charlotte Morgan

Fem Soc members, politics students, staff, and allies – all are welcome!

York chippy crowned the best in Britain at national fish and chip awards

Shannon Downing

The Scrap Box in York has been named the UK’s best takeaway chippy