New police statement gives chilling details about ‘10 shots’ fired at Rihanna’s home

One woman was arrested on Sunday in connection with a shooting at Rihanna’s LA mansion, which was hit with “approximately 10 shots” from an assault rifle.

Yesterday, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to the call at around 1.15 pm local time in the Beverly Crest area. It’s believed that the currently unidentified woman fired 10 shots at the property, four of which struck the house with Rihanna inside. Other shots hit the grounds of the property, and the car parked outside.

It’s unclear if anyone else was home, but the singer does live in the house with longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky and their three kids, RZA Athelston Mayers, Riot Rose Mayers, and Rocki Irish Mayers.

More details have emerged about the Rihanna shooting

Though specific details on the Rihanna shooting are still scarce, the LAPD has steadily been releasing information about the case.

First, it’s understood that the shooter fled the scene in a white Tesla, barrelling down Coldwater Canyon Drive in a bid to escape. Despite that, police helicopters tracked the vehicle to a shopping centre parking lot in Sherman Oaks. The 30-year-old woman was arrested and taken into custody around 30 minutes after the initial 911 call came in.

“When they pulled the suspect over and took her into custody, they searched the vehicle and located an assault rifle and seven casings,” Armen Arias, an LAPD spokesperson, said, explaining they also found additional ammunition.

The Robbery-Homicide Division is investigating the shooting at Rihanna’s house, but a motive is currently unknown.

No injuries were reported, and Rihanna and her team are yet to react.

Neighbours have also spoken out

Following the news and gunshots heard across the entire neighbourhood, people living near Rihanna reacted to the shooting.

“It was scary. I can’t imagine being in the house hearing the bullets hit and that sort of stuff,” said Keith England. “Bam, bam, bam, bam, bam — like probably 10 shots.”

He was surprised by the crime given the lavish neighbourhood, explaining: “My first thought was, really? Given the neighbourhood, you don’t usually expect drive-by shootings in a place like this. But they’re everywhere now.”

Another local, Isabel Thorne, told Fox 11: “It was really loud, and everything echoes in this valley. You can hear everything. A shot — it’s not something you expect.”

More details about the shooter are set to be released on Monday, according to LAPD Captain Mike Bland.

