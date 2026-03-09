The Tab

Here’s exactly what’s going on between Bridgerton’s Yerin Ha and Michael B. Jordan

She’s spoken about him before

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

If you’ve been on Twitter recently, you might have noticed people freaking out about Michael B. Jordan seemingly being all over Yerin Ha’s social media.

People spotted that the actor has been liking and commenting on several of her TikTok and Instagram posts, often dropping emojis in the comments and generally showing a LOT of support.

Naturally, everyone has started speculating about what might be going on between them.

At first glance, the pairing seems a little random. Yerin Ha is best known for her role in Bridgerton, while Michael B. Jordan is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, appearing in huge productions recently like Sinners, and he’s even nominated for an Oscar for best actor.

The real reason they’ve been interacting online is actually much simpler.

The two actors met recently at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where they were both involved in the ceremony.

At the event, Yerin Ha served as an official Ambassador. In the role, she represented what the awards described as the “future of the industry” and was a visible presence throughout the ceremony.

Rich Polk/Shutterstock for The Actor Awards

Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan attended as both a nominee and a presenter. He was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his dual performance in Sinners.

Rich Polk/Shutterstock for The Actor Awards

Before the ceremony, Ha was asked if there was anyone she was particularly hoping to meet over the weekend. Her answer actually included Jordan.

She said: “I would be really keen to meet Wunmi Mosaku, Michael B. Jordan, and Ryan Coogler. A lot of the POC creatives I’m very, very interested in bumping into.”

And it turns out she did get her wish. Photos from the event show that Yerin Ha and Michael B. Jordan did in fact meet during the ceremony, which likely explains the sudden wave of social media interaction.

So while people might be hoping for something more dramatic, it looks like the explanation is simply that the two actors met at the awards, got along, and have been supporting each other online since. Watch this space.

