Every try-hard thing Lucinda and Sean have done since the finale as they get matching tattoos

6 hours ago

Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone left Love Island All Stars 2026 in fourth place, but since coming back to the UK they’ve been acting like they’re the main characters of the entire season.

From spontaneous tattoos to constant couple TikToks, the two of them have very much leaned into the whole “we’re obsessed with each other” era. It’s all very intense, very public, and a little bit chaotic.

So here’s a rundown of every try-hard thing Lucinda and Sean have done since the Love Island All Stars final.

They got matching tattoos after about five minutes in the real world

About a week after the Love Island All Stars final, Lucinda posted a TikTok announcing that she and Sean had decided to get matching ink. She called it a “really spontaneous” decision.

They went for tiny “happy flower” tattoos. Sean explained the reasoning by saying it reminded him of the sweets Lucinda would be if she was one, which is… certainly a way to choose permanent body art.

Lucinda ended up getting hers on her wrist while Sean got his shortly after, and the two proudly held hands to show off the finished result. At the end of the video she said, “We’re locked in.”

After one week. Locked in.

Lucinda has basically turned Sean into her full-time TikTok co-star

Lucinda was already known as the villa’s TikTok dance queen, so it’s not shocking she’s gone straight back to posting. But now Sean has very much been recruited into the content schedule.

Since leaving the villa, they have been popping up together on TikTok constantly, doing trends, joking around and generally acting like they’re still in the Love Island bubble.

It’s all very giggly and chaotic, and you can tell they’re enjoying the attention.

They filmed a very intense ‘romantic’ chocolate strawberry video

In one particularly cosy TikTok, they decided to share what they described as a little snack hack. The idea was to melt a chocolate bar by resting the packet on a hot water bottle, then dip strawberries into it to make chocolate-covered strawberries.

Completely normal behaviour, except they filmed the whole thing while sitting in bed together, which made the video feel less like a cooking tip and more like a couple who are extremely deep in the honeymoon phase.

Sean immediately went to Brighton to meet Lucinda’s family

Sean also documented his first weekend back in the UK. He posted a little recap explaining that he bought flowers for Lucinda and her mum Nancy, plus a bottle of wine, before heading down to Brighton to meet her friends and family.

The two spent time on the beach eating pizza and watching the sunset, which Sean said reminded him how much he’d missed the “simple things in life”. They also finished the weekend with a full Sunday roast with Lucinda’s family.

They’re still being extremely public about how obsessed they are

If you check either of their social media pages, it’s very obvious they are still fully in their love bubble. Sean wrote on Instagram that he was “so happy” to have met Lucinda. And he called her someone he loves deeply and will always stand by.

Lucinda has also spoken about their relationship publicly. She said Sean is incredibly loyal and even joked that he’s basically the “male version” of her.

Which explains why they seem to get on so well, and why they’re basically inseparable online right now.

