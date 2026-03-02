What the Love Island All Stars couples got up to on their first weekend outside the villa
They’ve all been on very different vibes
The Love Island All Stars couples have been very active on their socials after leaving the villa, and it looks like they had a lot of fun on their first weekend in freedom. From cosy beach trips to double dates and messy parties, here’s everything the Islanders got up to on their first few days back home.
Millie and Zac
Millie’s been showing Zac what the UK is like, and they went out for a full English breakfast, where she made him try black pudding. Then, they took a trip into London on Saturday night to meet Whitney and Yamen for a double date, making sure they took the tube to get that full British experience.
View this post on Instagram
Whitney and Yamen
Whitney and Yamen have been doing exactly the same thing. She took him around central London, and he said Oxford Street is “lowkey vibes”. I don’t think he’ll be saying that after going there a few more times.
Table for 4. No chaos. Just vibes.
Whitney & Yamen. Millie & Zac. pic.twitter.com/7Kj6Q7VBTu
— It’s Giving Whit (@itsgivingwhit) March 1, 2026
Lucinda and Sean
Lucinda and Sean have been keeping it a lot more chill. He’s gone to stay with her in her swanky new Brighton house, and they’ve been filming loads of TikToks together, obviously. They also did a cute date on the beach with some friends.
@lucinda
late night snack run @Sean Stone
Leanne and Scott
Leanne and Scott took wholesome to a whole other level. They’ve been hanging out with Scott’s little niece, staying in hotel rooms and enjoying their “fairytale ending”. They’re actually so sweet.
@loveislandgoss2
THEY TOOOOO CUTE #loveislandallstars #blowup #scottloveislandd #leanneandscott
Belle and Harrison
Belle and Harrison spent Saturday night at Helena’s 30th birthday party with about a million other Islanders, and there’s a wild video of her grinding on him in the taxi. It looks like it was a super messy one, and Helena didn’t seem to be spending much time with Carrington. I guess they’re over already.
@abbybox4
Belle and Harrison all loved up!!! #LoveIslandAllStars #loveisland #bellehassan
Samie and Ciaran
Samie and Ciaran have definitely been the quietest since coming out of the villa. They’re actually the only ones who spent their first few days apart, and Samie went to the BRITs with friends on Saturday. But she said they’re spending a whole week together from Monday. So it looks like they’re still going strong.
