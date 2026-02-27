The Tab

Love Island All Stars Islanders were banned from partying and brutally separated after the final

Producers cracked down

Hayley Soen

It sounds as though the Love Island All Stars 2026 final was anything but a party, as one Islander has claimed producers stopped them from celebrating together and separated them straight after filming.

On Monday, after six weeks in the villa, we saw Samie and Ciaran crowned winners. During the show, it looked as though drinks were flowing, and Maya Jama spoke about the cast members enjoying a drink as the show unfolded.

That being said, as soon as the cameras stopped rolling, producers apparently stepped in. It’s been said the Islanders were separated and sent back to accommodation, and told they weren’t allowed to party together. There was no big wrap party. Boo!

Love Island All Stars 2026 final

via ITV

Konnor Ewudzi was a bombshell this year, and was later dumped. Now, he and USA bombshell Imani Wheeler are continuing to see where their relationship might go outside the villa. They both returned to the villa for the final, and in an interview with The Sun, Konnor has shared all the details of what went down, and the strict rules.

“The vibe after, it’s really short and sharp and quick. So as soon as the winners are announced, next thing you know, you kind of get ushered out,” he explained. “After you’ve come in and given everyone a cuddle, you’re separated, and then you go back to your separate village. So you don’t really get the time to celebrate, that’s all.”

He continued: “I didn’t really know what to expect, but I’d asked other Islanders that had been to finals before, and yeah, there’s no party or anything. So I think when everyone comes back to the UK, that’s when you can have that celebration.”

The Islanders were spotted at the airport the next day, so maybe ITV wanted to avoid sore heads, hungover flights and missed planes! That didn’t stop Lucinda and Sean, who have been called out for “nightmare behaviour” on the flight home.

Hayley Soen
