Here’s who will be the most successful after Love Is Blind based on Instagram followers

One person has the most followers by far

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

With the reunion just days away, Love Is Blind season 10 is already coming to an end. Here’s who will be the most successful after the reality show, based on the Instagram followers they’ve gained from Love Is Blind.

Jessica gained the most followers by far – 169k followers

Even though her Love Is Blind journey didn’t end with a successful marriage, Jessica has still come out on top of the series. After that tragic conversation with Chris, who shamed her for not doing enough for the pirates, despite being a full-time infectious disease specialist, basically everyone rooted for Jessica to get out of that relationship. She has, of course, been living her best life ever since. Besides her incredibly successful career, impressive house, and large net worth, she now has the most followers among the cast by far.

Vic is the only man with more followers than his partner – 114k

A lot of people have complained that Vic and Christine weren’t featured heavily in this season of Love Is Blind, but that hasn’t stopped them from being fan favourites. Out of all the Love Is Blind season 10 couples, they’ve definitely been the most unproblematic, from their wholesome Malibu getaway to the really successful meet-up between Christine’s mum and Vic. Now, the University of Ohio professor has hit over 100k followers on Instagram, surpassing his wife’s 110k. This might be a Love Is Blind first!

Our favourite diva Amber is in her influencer era – 85k

We’ve all seen the reunion spoilers that Amber and Jordan won’t be together at the reunion, and Amber has used her Instagram to clarify some of the most confusing rumours. But outside of the messy relationship drama, she’s been sharing really wholesome updates from her personal life, including pictures of her daughter and from holidays. There’s a noticeable absence of pictures with Jordan, though, drama!

Bri’s been posting lots of behind-the-scenes content – – 68.5k

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bri (@breezy_mcneezy)

Connor and Bri didn’t make it to their wedding, but the streets are saying they got married privately outside of the show. While Bri hasn’t shared much about this on her actual Instagram, she has been posting lots of updates from both unaired moments of Love Is Blind and all the cute things they’ve been up to after. She even shared a photo dump from when Connor met her family, which was missing from the series. Giving us the content we asked for!

Featured image via Netflix

