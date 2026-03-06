Amber from Love Is Blind just cleared up rumours on how things went down with Jordan

31 mins ago

Amber has dropped some juicy screenshots that finally clear up how things went down with Jordan after their wholesome Love Is Blind wedding.

One of the least problematic couples in this series, Jordan and Amber had a really sweet relationship, at least from what we saw on screen. It has since been leaked that although they both said yes at the altar, they got divorced later on because of issues within the relationship.

A popular rumour that’s been going around is that the couple both agreed to say no at the altar, but that’s actually not true, according to Amber. On her Instagram Story, she’s shared some really lengthy texts to back her claims that these rumours aren’t true.

“For me, it’s still a yes, and it’s always been a yes (even when I was hurt last Thursday). I now totally understand Jordan’s scepticism, however. I think it was very important for us to talk this past week for me to truly understand that if he says no on Sunday, we were still planning on going forward with our relationship regardless,” she said in a text message addressed to a friend during filming.

“I know he is dead set on saying no right now, and I have decided not to pressure him, but he does still have the chance to meet Emma tomorrow, which may change everything again. We have made it clear to each other that we are okay either way, even if he isn’t ready to say yes on Sunday.”

These text messages appear to prove that Amber was actually open to her plan to say yes, and Jordan was the one who was set on saying no. This goes against Jordan’s claims that they both planned to say no, and then Jordan was surprised when Amber said yes.

Amber also showed screenshots of her texting Jordan, claiming there was never a “silent treatment” on her side. In these texts, Jordan is trying to arrange a meet-up so they can talk things out in person.

“I’m open to talking, however, I really want you to take some time to deeply think about everything and what you truly want before I put anymore into this,” Amber said in one text.

“I understand, I was hammered last night, so really just want to be able to sit down with you and have a conversation, clear-headed,” Jordan replied.

Jordan hasn’t responded to these screenshots yet, but it’s pretty easy to guess that something about these alleged disagreements will come up in the reunion.

