Who’s coming back for Bridgerton season five? All the confirmed (and rumoured) returning cast

You mean we could get the Duke again?!

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Season four of Bridgerton wrapped up last week, sending Benedict and Sophie off with their long-awaited happy ending. With season five already on the horizon, we’re are already wondering which characters will be back for the next chapter of the ton.

There are still plenty of Bridgerton siblings whose love stories haven’t been told yet, but with such a huge cast and so many different stories, there are also some big questions about who will return.

Netflix

Showrunner Jess Brownell revealed that a lot depends on who ends up leading season five.

Speaking to Forbes, Brownell explained that the show’s returning characters will partly hinge on whether the story focuses on Eloise or Francesca next.

“I think if we’re thinking about someone like Eloise, actually, her relationship with Kate, as well as her relationship with Penelope, are really important relationships,” Brownell said. “So those are two characters I would really expect to see.”

If the focus shifts to Francesca, however, the dynamic could look a little different. Francesca lost her husband John this season, leaving her newly widowed. In the original books by Julia Quinn, Francesca eventually falls for John’s cousin Michael, though the show has introduced the character as Michaela instead.

Brownell also hinted that Francesca’s story could overlap with Benedict’s in an interesting way.

Netflix

“When we talk about Francesca, she doesn’t realise it yet, but she has a bit of overlap with Benedict in terms of queerness,” she explained. “So that is a relationship I would want to see when we get to Francesca’s season.”

Elsewhere, season four also saw Lady Danbury bid farewell to Queen Charlotte before heading off on a trip she’s long wanted to take. Don’t worry, you shouldn’t assume that means she’s leaving the show for good. Brownell told The Wrap that the moment was “more about shaking up the dynamic” than writing Lady Danbury out entirely.

Kate and Anthony are also expected to return in guest roles, keeping them connected to the family story even after their own season.

And in what would be a huge moment for longtime fans, there’s also speculation that the Duke and Daphne could make appearances again in some capacity.

So while the next lead hasn’t officially been confirmed yet, it sounds like plenty of familiar faces will still be part of the ton when Bridgerton returns for season five.

Netflix

Anti-immigration protest causes closure of Edinburgh Napier University campus

Jamie Calder

The protest comes after after a stabbing in the west of Edinburgh

uk uni cities most expensive rent 2026

Watch out, these are the 20 UK uni cities where rent is the most expensive for students

Claudia Cox

Stay clear of London by at least 50 miles

Wondering if The Bride! has a post-credits scene? Here’s the answer if you missed it

Hebe Hancock

They can be so sneaky

Amber from Love Is Blind just cleared up rumours on how things went down with Jordan

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all makes sense now

Bonnie Blue logistics pregnant

Bonnie Blue reveals the logistics of working while pregnant after her viral breeding mission

Suchismita Ghosh

She is not stopping anytime soon

Britney Spears’ friend of 20 years reveals the tragic text she sent to him after DUI arrest

Kieran Galpin

‘She is one of the strongest women I have ever met’

Who’s coming back for Bridgerton season five? All the confirmed (and rumoured) returning cast

Hebe Hancock

You mean we could get the Duke again?!

Here is every single Newcastle gig worth getting a ticket for in March

Bethan King

Currently praying for a miracle in the Lily Allen resale

Only five characters are in every single episode of Bridgerton, and one is so surprising

Ellissa Bain

I’m shocked

Millie Bobby Brown shares wild boundaries Henry Cavill set, and people don’t know how to feel

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’re so intense

