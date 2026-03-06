The Tab

Omg, I totally missed this tiny detail from Bridgerton season four's post-credit scene

It’s SO adorable

Hebe Hancock

The Bridgerton season four post-credits scene quietly reveals one of the sweetest details in the entire finale, and it’s so cute.

Netflix

After the final ceremony wraps up, the camera slowly zooms out and drifts into My Cottage. Inside, we see a portrait hanging on the wall, and it’s instantly recognisable. It’s Sophie, painted exactly as she appeared the night of the masquerade in episode one. She’s wearing the same silver gown, holding her mask delicately in one hand.

But the real detail comes a moment later. As the camera pans down, we see the signature in the corner: Benedict Bridgerton.

It’s a small reveal, but it says so much. Sophie isn’t just the woman Benedict fell for, she’s also the person who reignites his creativity. After spending so long drifting between ideas, projects and passions, it’s Sophie who finally inspires him to finish something.

Netflix

And that painting carries even more meaning when you remember Benedict’s history with art.

Throughout the series, he’s always starting paintings but rarely completing them. His art has mirrored his personality: Impulsive, but unfinished. So the fact that the portrait of the Lady in Silver is one of the first paintings he actually completes feels incredibly symbolic.

Benedict’s actor Luke Thompson sees that final image as a turning point for Benedict, artistically and emotionally. “The symbolism of finishing a painting is that he is taking something to its utmost limit rather than sort of giving it up,” he told Tudum. “I think the fact that he finishes the painting, that something has shifted in him.”

For someone who has always struggled with commitment, finishing that portrait is a huge moment. It’s Benedict finally choosing something, and someone, wholeheartedly.

Netflix

There’s also something really touching about the level of detail in the painting. The fact he remembered so much about Sophie from that one night, the gown, the mask, the way she looked, that he could recreate it so perfectly makes the moment feel even more romantic.

In many ways, it feels like the first painting that truly mattered to him.

Benedict has spent years searching for inspiration, and in the end it turns out he was just waiting for the right muse.

And he found her!

