Right, will the maids and servants still be big characters in the next series of Bridgerton?!

The opening of Bridgerton’s fourth season does something the show hasn’t really done before: It focuses on the maids and servants, and all the people who keep the household running rather than the family whose name is on the door.

Instead of starting with one of the Bridgerton siblings or a lavish society moment, the first scenes shift attention to the servants who move quietly through the house every day. The camera follows them as they work, revealing the constant motion behind the polished world of the ton.

Upstairs, maids tidy rooms, make beds and arrange flowers while footmen carry trays through corridors. Down in the kitchens, cooks prepare elaborate meals, chopping vegetables, stuffing hens and managing huge ovens. Every so often a service bell rings, and someone pauses to see which member of the household is calling.

The show cuts between these moments, gradually building a picture of the labour that keeps everything running smoothly.

Until now, Bridgerton has mostly treated its servants as background figures. They’ve always been present, but rarely central to the story. Season four changed that by giving the downstairs world more attention than ever before.

Part of that shift came with the introduction of Sophie Baek, who brought a new perspective to the series. While the show is best known for its focus on romance and marriage plots, the new storyline also touches on class dynamics and the lives of those working behind the scenes.

And it sounds like this focus will continue in future seasons.

Speaking to Deadline, showrunner Jess Brownell suggested the series will keep exploring the downstairs side of Bridgerton life.

“We’re getting a chance to go downstairs, meet new characters, see new sets, and you really learn a lot about the upstairs characters from their downstairs characters,” she explained. “It’s a good storytelling device for us, for sure.”

In other words, the servants aren’t disappearing from the story anytime soon.

While details about season five are still being kept tightly under wraps, Brownell did drop a hint about the direction of the next two seasons during the season four premiere. She revealed that her pocket square actually contained a clue about who might lead the next instalments.

“Both characters with the initials on my pocket square will get seasons in 5 and 6,” she said.

The pocket square featured the letters E and F, which many fans believe refer to Bridgerton sisters Eloise and Francesca. If that’s the case, upcoming seasons could continue expanding the show’s world, including giving more time to the characters working just out of sight of the ballroom drama.

Featured image credit: Netflix