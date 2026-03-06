People have a convincing theory about Violet in Bridgerton and it makes so much sense

1 hour ago

Violet was as incredible as ever in Bridgerton season four, and people have a theory about the mother that I really hope is true. People are convinced the new series was sharing subtle clues that Violet is going to get her own prequel show, just like Queen Charlotte, and it makes so much sense.

When Violet was speaking to Benedict about the girl she used to be and looking back at the portrait on the wall, this felt like a huge hint that they’re going to delve into her backstory further. Throughout season four, Violet spent a lot of time reflecting on her past as she saw a lot of herself in both Benedict and Francesca.

Even when John died, she was a massive part of Francesca’s grief as she has felt the pain of losing a husband firsthand. Violet spoke about her marriage to Edmund a lot in season four as she navigated love for the first time in years with Marcus, and their love story would be the main storyline of a prequel.

Bridgerton has confirmed that more spin-offs are currently in the works, and even the showrunner Jess Brownell has said she would love a show all about Violet’s life.

Speaking about Violet’s storyline in season four to Radio Times, Brownell said: “Maybe it’s my way of being like, ‘Please, let’s do a spin-off!’. I would so love a young Violet spin-off. I think that’s up to Shonda [Rhimes] and I’m so focused on the hopeful eight seasons that we have that I don’t have my head in that. But I would watch the hell out of a young Violet spin-off, for sure.”

It certainly feels like season four was secretly gearing up for a Violet prequel, and her refusing Marcus’ proposal was another sign that she’s going to be the main character of her story.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image by: Netflix