The Tab

People have a convincing theory about Violet in Bridgerton and it makes so much sense

There were so many clues

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Violet was as incredible as ever in Bridgerton season four, and people have a theory about the mother that I really hope is true. People are convinced the new series was sharing subtle clues that Violet is going to get her own prequel show, just like Queen Charlotte, and it makes so much sense.

When Violet was speaking to Benedict about the girl she used to be and looking back at the portrait on the wall, this felt like a huge hint that they’re going to delve into her backstory further. Throughout season four, Violet spent a lot of time reflecting on her past as she saw a lot of herself in both Benedict and Francesca.

Even when John died, she was a massive part of Francesca’s grief as she has felt the pain of losing a husband firsthand. Violet spoke about her marriage to Edmund a lot in season four as she navigated love for the first time in years with Marcus, and their love story would be the main storyline of a prequel.

Credit: Netflix

Bridgerton has confirmed that more spin-offs are currently in the works, and even the showrunner Jess Brownell has said she would love a show all about Violet’s life.

Speaking about Violet’s storyline in season four to Radio Times, Brownell said: “Maybe it’s my way of being like, ‘Please, let’s do a spin-off!’. I would so love a young Violet spin-off. I think that’s up to Shonda [Rhimes] and I’m so focused on the hopeful eight seasons that we have that I don’t have my head in that. But I would watch the hell out of a young Violet spin-off, for sure.”

It certainly feels like season four was secretly gearing up for a Violet prequel, and her refusing Marcus’ proposal was another sign that she’s going to be the main character of her story.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image by: Netflix 

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Detail Bridgerton Rosy Posy poor

This hidden detail you missed in Bridgerton hints at Posy and Rosamund’s poor financial situation

Bridgerton makes a lot more sense when you know the social order of all the ranks and titles

The real reason Michaela left Francesca in Bridgerton season four is actually heartbreaking

Latest

How much Love Is Blind’s Bri and Connor really make, as she said he couldn’t provide for her

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Bri said she’s used to men who ‘out-alpha’ her

love island all stars samie lucinda feud

Love Island feud reaches new heights as Samie dramatically shuns Lucinda in a restaurant

Claudia Cox

She’s still blanking Lucinda and Ciaran beyond the villa

Shocking 911 call reveals hour-long highway chase with Britney Spears before DUI arrest

Suchismita Ghosh

Police found an unknown substance inside her car

Right, will the maids and servants still be big characters in the next series of Bridgerton?!

Hebe Hancock

They really made the show

Zendaya Tom Holland

Not a drill: There’s finally some real pics of Zendaya after secret wedding to Tom Holland

Kieran Galpin

Bye bye AI fakes, and hello gorg ring

People have a convincing theory about Violet in Bridgerton and it makes so much sense

Ellissa Bain

There were so many clues

Detail Bridgerton Rosy Posy poor

This hidden detail you missed in Bridgerton hints at Posy and Rosamund’s poor financial situation

Suchismita Ghosh

How did I not realise?

brigderton netflix francesca season four

After Bridgerton S4’s heartbreaking ending, here’s if Francesca has children in the books

Claudia Cox

She has more problems to deal with than the other siblings combined

‘In Hysterics’ and all things Bristol University student-led theatre

Katie Soobiah

Tickets selling for a meagre £14

We asked and you answered: Here are the best places to eat on Lancs’ Uni campus

Erin Malik

It’s never too late to spice up your lunch order

How much Love Is Blind’s Bri and Connor really make, as she said he couldn’t provide for her

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Bri said she’s used to men who ‘out-alpha’ her

love island all stars samie lucinda feud

Love Island feud reaches new heights as Samie dramatically shuns Lucinda in a restaurant

Claudia Cox

She’s still blanking Lucinda and Ciaran beyond the villa

Shocking 911 call reveals hour-long highway chase with Britney Spears before DUI arrest

Suchismita Ghosh

Police found an unknown substance inside her car

Right, will the maids and servants still be big characters in the next series of Bridgerton?!

Hebe Hancock

They really made the show

Zendaya Tom Holland

Not a drill: There’s finally some real pics of Zendaya after secret wedding to Tom Holland

Kieran Galpin

Bye bye AI fakes, and hello gorg ring

People have a convincing theory about Violet in Bridgerton and it makes so much sense

Ellissa Bain

There were so many clues

Detail Bridgerton Rosy Posy poor

This hidden detail you missed in Bridgerton hints at Posy and Rosamund’s poor financial situation

Suchismita Ghosh

How did I not realise?

brigderton netflix francesca season four

After Bridgerton S4’s heartbreaking ending, here’s if Francesca has children in the books

Claudia Cox

She has more problems to deal with than the other siblings combined

‘In Hysterics’ and all things Bristol University student-led theatre

Katie Soobiah

Tickets selling for a meagre £14

We asked and you answered: Here are the best places to eat on Lancs’ Uni campus

Erin Malik

It’s never too late to spice up your lunch order