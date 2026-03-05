The Tab

Bridgerton makes a lot more sense when you know the social order of all the ranks and titles

What’s the difference between a Lord and a Viscount?!

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Bridgerton is full of titles like Lord, Earl and Viscount, and we don’t live in the 1800s, so none of it really makes any sense. Some of the terms are still used today, but others are a bit outdated now, so here is what all the ranks actually mean, and the order of how important they are. The show will make a lot more sense!

Queen and royal family

Credit: Netflix

At the top of the scale is the Queen, obviously. In Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte comes above everybody and is in charge of the whole of England.

Duke and Duchess

Credit: Netflix

Next in order of importance are Dukes and Duchesses. A Duke is the highest nobility rank and they often have royal blood, although they can also be close friends or relatives. In Bridgerton, the Duke and Duchess of Hastings are Simon Basset and Daphne Bridgerton.

Marquess and Marchioness

Credit: Netflix

There’s only one Marquess in Bridgerton, and he’s not a main character. It’s Lord Samadani, who is one of Francesca’s potential suitors, and he would come next in the hierarchy. From Marquesses down, every rank is known as Lord or Lady.

Earl and Countess

Credit: Netflix

Next up are Earls and Countesses, like Sophie’s dad, the Earl of Penwood and Francesca and her husband John Stirling, the Earl and Countess of Kilmartin. It’s less important, but still a considerable rank to have.

Viscount and Viscountess

Credit: Netflix

In the social hierarchy, Viscounts are next, so that means Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and his wife, Viscountess Kathani AKA Kate Sharma. The title was passed down from Anthony’s dad, the 8th Viscount Edmund Bridgerton, and seven men before him.

Baron and Baroness

Credit: Netflix

At the bottom of the nobility scale are Barons and Baronesses, like Lord Featherington, Lady Portia Featherington and Lord Nicholas Mondrich. Anyone after that doesn’t have a title at all.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image by: Netflix 

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Wait a second, why didn’t Lady Araminta just let Sophie leave in Bridgerton season four?

Penelope Bridgerton meaning younger mirror

Bridgerton director explains the deeper meaning behind Penelope seeing her younger self in mirror

This tiny detail in Bridgerton wedding scene proves exact moment Benedict fell for Sophie

Latest

Your Edinburgh pre drink choice says a lot about you and we’re judging

Eve Radford

I worry that the buzzball drinkers will try to break my legs in the Subway queue after this one

The rise and fall of BrewDog: How the ‘punk’ beer company lost the plot completely

Hebe Hancock

The company was sold this week

Here’s everything you need to know about Warwick LINE’s upcoming fashion show

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The fashion show is taking place this Thursday 5th March in Parish Church

Drunk driver jailed for killing Durham University student after 50th birthday party

Charlotte Morgan

Liam Bowes drank between eight and 10 pints before killing the Durham student

Catching up with ex-president and designer Giulia Mezan on Warwick LINE’s 2026 Fashion Show

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Behind the scenes of LINE’s 12th annual fashion show, Eve of the Masque

Here’s which Uni of York society each Bridgerton character belongs to

Charlotte Darlington

Anthony Bridgerton belongs in Swimming Soc – iykyk

KCL study reveals almost a third of Gen Z men agree women should ‘obey’ their husbands

Romilly Goddard

Far fewer baby boomers held this view

Misogyny and social media: LUSU candidates slam ‘increasingly hostile’ campus

Evie-Mae Ford

One candidate said ‘women have just decided, lets step up and actually try and make a change’

A blunder in Bridgerton season four makes Francesca’s pregnancy storyline even more confusing

Claudia Cox

One scene in episode seven makes zero sense

‘Decisions are imposed from the top’: LUSU candidates criticise lack of student consultation

Emma Netscher

Candidates across all positions broadly agreed that there is currently a ‘complete and utter lack of consultation with students’

Your Edinburgh pre drink choice says a lot about you and we’re judging

Eve Radford

I worry that the buzzball drinkers will try to break my legs in the Subway queue after this one

The rise and fall of BrewDog: How the ‘punk’ beer company lost the plot completely

Hebe Hancock

The company was sold this week

Here’s everything you need to know about Warwick LINE’s upcoming fashion show

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The fashion show is taking place this Thursday 5th March in Parish Church

Drunk driver jailed for killing Durham University student after 50th birthday party

Charlotte Morgan

Liam Bowes drank between eight and 10 pints before killing the Durham student

Catching up with ex-president and designer Giulia Mezan on Warwick LINE’s 2026 Fashion Show

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Behind the scenes of LINE’s 12th annual fashion show, Eve of the Masque

Here’s which Uni of York society each Bridgerton character belongs to

Charlotte Darlington

Anthony Bridgerton belongs in Swimming Soc – iykyk

KCL study reveals almost a third of Gen Z men agree women should ‘obey’ their husbands

Romilly Goddard

Far fewer baby boomers held this view

Misogyny and social media: LUSU candidates slam ‘increasingly hostile’ campus

Evie-Mae Ford

One candidate said ‘women have just decided, lets step up and actually try and make a change’

A blunder in Bridgerton season four makes Francesca’s pregnancy storyline even more confusing

Claudia Cox

One scene in episode seven makes zero sense

‘Decisions are imposed from the top’: LUSU candidates criticise lack of student consultation

Emma Netscher

Candidates across all positions broadly agreed that there is currently a ‘complete and utter lack of consultation with students’