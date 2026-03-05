Bridgerton makes a lot more sense when you know the social order of all the ranks and titles

3 hours ago

Bridgerton is full of titles like Lord, Earl and Viscount, and we don’t live in the 1800s, so none of it really makes any sense. Some of the terms are still used today, but others are a bit outdated now, so here is what all the ranks actually mean, and the order of how important they are. The show will make a lot more sense!

Queen and royal family

At the top of the scale is the Queen, obviously. In Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte comes above everybody and is in charge of the whole of England.

Duke and Duchess

Next in order of importance are Dukes and Duchesses. A Duke is the highest nobility rank and they often have royal blood, although they can also be close friends or relatives. In Bridgerton, the Duke and Duchess of Hastings are Simon Basset and Daphne Bridgerton.

Marquess and Marchioness

There’s only one Marquess in Bridgerton, and he’s not a main character. It’s Lord Samadani, who is one of Francesca’s potential suitors, and he would come next in the hierarchy. From Marquesses down, every rank is known as Lord or Lady.

Earl and Countess

Next up are Earls and Countesses, like Sophie’s dad, the Earl of Penwood and Francesca and her husband John Stirling, the Earl and Countess of Kilmartin. It’s less important, but still a considerable rank to have.

Viscount and Viscountess

In the social hierarchy, Viscounts are next, so that means Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and his wife, Viscountess Kathani AKA Kate Sharma. The title was passed down from Anthony’s dad, the 8th Viscount Edmund Bridgerton, and seven men before him.

Baron and Baroness

At the bottom of the nobility scale are Barons and Baronesses, like Lord Featherington, Lady Portia Featherington and Lord Nicholas Mondrich. Anyone after that doesn’t have a title at all.

Featured image by: Netflix