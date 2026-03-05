Here’s which Cambridge University college each Bridgerton character would attend

2 hours ago

Dearest Reader, the latest season of Bridgerton has had more twists and turns that the Students’ Union elections, but none more shocking than the reveal that Benedict Bridgerton went to Cambridge.

There was no elaboration of his college or course (although it was defo art history) so the The Cambridge Tab’s investigative team did some digging (into our imaginations) to find out which college your favourite heartthrobs would have gone to.

Anthony – John’s

Although canonically an Oxford man, the show makes it abundantly clear Anthony is a John’s Boy at heart. His general love for winning makes him battle ready for a season of poulets football and where better to play croquet than the infamous John’s playing fields. Anthony would find himself embroiled in the nightly activities of the red boys and no doubt would be a subject of much dispute in the Cambridge’s own Lady Whistledown (The Cambridge Tab).

Benedict – King’s

Ever the sensitive artsy type Benedict would be forever found holed up in the King’s art rooms. Initially adamant he wanted to break the family mould and pick somewhere quirky and avant garde, his middle child syndrome got the best of him and he ended up applying to King’s as the most eccentric of the big three. As a champagne socialist he’d fit right in and his actions at bunker alone would give viewers more than enough steam for another season of Bridgerton…

Kate – Trinity

The only college which can go toe to toe with John’s in pizazz. Kate would be the union president, captain of the hockey team and on track for a double first. She’s that friend who always insists on taking you to the Market for lunch. She and Anthony would compete against each other in Bumps despite neither rowing before and argue over which college does the better May Ball, and Kate would join committee just so she could make Trin’s better than John’s.

Simon – Girton

That one bloke you really bond with in Freshers’ Week and never see again? That’s right, Simon’s at Girton! Everyone’s sexiest duke locked in and found his diamond of the season at the first set of balls (Wednesday Revs) and whisked her away to his castle (Swirles Court). Everyone still mentions him from time to time though and someone claims they once saw him looking absolutely fab in the Girton pool.

Colin – Robinson

Why else would he travel so much if not to escape the bricks?

Francesca – Clare

Quiet, inoffensive, a strong musical tradition. Francesca’s a Clare girl all the way. She’d love the chapel and join all its acapella groups. She’d date a King’s chorister, but only for his organ (the 17th century one inside chapel) and they’d have lovely picnics in the Clare fellows garden. Much like Francesca, Clare’s ready for its main character season for its 700th anniversary.

Eloise and Penelope – Newnham

Continuing Newnham’s strong literary tradition Eloise and Penelope would join the likes of Sylvia Plath and Virgina Woolf where they’d get a twin room. Eloise would embrace the modern Newnham lifestyle topping her tripos and rowing for the college and would frequently be seen in the Iris cafe winning a debate against some overly confident John’s Boy.

Penelope would naturally write for The Tab, but she’d also be an active Camfesser, often posting things about her friends and then querying who on earth could have done it.

Daphne – Peterhouse

The original diamond, Daphne’s a Longchamp and Barbour girlie and peruse is the place for her. She’s always at Paige’s with an iced coffee or checking out the bar at the Graduate. She’d be super into reeling and Caledonian society where she’d meet her boyfriend. After going to a real ball in Scotland, she’d never speak to any of her friends again.

Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury – Clare Hall

These two are best friends who graduated years ago but decided to come back and relive their glory days as mature students. They both went to Clare back in the day and were college married, so they decided to go to Clare Hall but say the hall part really quietly. They’re in every smoking area advising freshers and run their own wine and cheese society, and honestly, I’m so here for it!

Featured image via Unsplash and Netflix