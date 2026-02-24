The Tab

Cambridge University accused of ‘skewing sales data’ to end vegan menu trial

Student activists have launched a petition against the decision to bring back meat products at a campus café

Nina Stockdale | News

A student activist group has launched a petition calling for Cambridge University to reverse its decision to end a plant-based menu trial at a lecture-site café.

The student group Plant Based Cambridge (PBC) accuses the university of using “wrong sales data” to cancel a vegan menu after a one month trial.

The trial, which ran from October to November 2024, implemented a completely plant-based menu in the Whale Café. This followed the Student Union’s vote to support the removal of meat products from the university’s catering services.

Six months after the trial, the Estates Technical Sub-Committee recommended the menu changes be reversed. According to Varsity, the sub-committee’s report showed a £1,100 fall in sales when comparing October 2023 and October 2024.

The report also claimed there was “insufficient financial data” to ascertain whether a vegan menu would be financially viable in the long term, but PBC pointed out the committee cited “sales data and survey responses” as justification for the trial’s discontinuation.

Following the sub-committee’s decision, PBC submitted a Freedom of Information request for the data behind the report.

Based on the response, the group alleged the report relied on “skewed data” due to an incorrect use of time frames. It said “the university reached the wrong conclusion because it analysed the wrong dates”, arguing there was in fact a rise in sales during the one month trial.

In an Instagram post, the group said: “The university missed off the week with the highest sales and included a week when the café was closed, skewing sales data that proved the success of the café.”

PBC also emphasised the positive response of visitors to the new plant-based menu. It said “despite the university’s claims”, “most respondents preferred” the new menu.

According to survey data, out of 173 respondents, 58 per cent liked the menu, 36 per cent did not, and 6 per cent couldn’t tell the difference.

The group contacted the Director of Estates, Graham Matthews, “expecting the university to be concerned about its data failings”.

According to the activists, Matthews said: “The decision has been made” and “we will not be opening this up for further discussion”.

The group has since created a petition titled “Urge University of Cambridge to Correct Decision on Plant-Based Catering”. The petition, which was launched in November, has amassed over 2,400 signatures.

“Transitioning to plant-based catering can massively reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as well as decreasing land use for food production. For a major institution like Cambridge to ignore the best scientific evidence of food is a dangerous denial of the climate emergency.”

Cambridge University has been contacted for comment.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Cambridge Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook

Featured image via Instagram @museumofzoology and @plantbased_cam

Nina Stockdale | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Cambridge University confirms its vet school will stay open and accept new students

Review: In its performative male contest, the Cambridge Union isn’t in on the joke

Man accused of killing summer school student in Cambridge was ‘using dr*gs’

Latest

I stumbled across a calico cat in Lancaster’s Grad college, but he’s vanished ever since

Fred Windsor

A mystery cat’s brief reign and sudden disappearance

Love Island’s Harry lays into Lauren for going on about her split with Harrison

Claudia Cox

‘She’s the reason he’s been sent home’

Lucinda reveals where she and Belle stand now after Love Island All Stars, and I’m shocked!

Ellissa Bain

I can’t believe she said that

This influencer washed her dirty underwear in a hotel coffee machine, and people are FUMING

Hebe Hancock

I’m never using one again

I’m a Black person with Tourette’s, here’s my take on the John Davidson BAFTAs incident

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘A very sad day for the Tourette’s community’

They’re here: The Love Island All Stars 2026 voting stats show just how close the final was

Hayley Soen

I can’t believe we all thought Lucinda and Sean stood a chance lol

Rob Reiner Nick case not guilty

Here’s what’s happening now in Rob Reiner case as Nick pleads not guilty to his parents’ deaths

Suchismita Ghosh

He is still eligible for a death penalty

Cambridge University accused of ‘skewing sales data’ to end vegan menu trial

Nina Stockdale

Student activists have launched a petition against the decision to bring back meat products at a campus café

Guys, Lucinda has FINALLY addressed her falling out with Millie and Chloe after Love Island

Hayley Soen

We have answers!

Um, did Dani’s dad just confirm that Manon isn’t actually coming back to KATSEYE?!

Hebe Hancock

He has been sharing his thoughts

I stumbled across a calico cat in Lancaster’s Grad college, but he’s vanished ever since

Fred Windsor

A mystery cat’s brief reign and sudden disappearance

Love Island’s Harry lays into Lauren for going on about her split with Harrison

Claudia Cox

‘She’s the reason he’s been sent home’

Lucinda reveals where she and Belle stand now after Love Island All Stars, and I’m shocked!

Ellissa Bain

I can’t believe she said that

This influencer washed her dirty underwear in a hotel coffee machine, and people are FUMING

Hebe Hancock

I’m never using one again

I’m a Black person with Tourette’s, here’s my take on the John Davidson BAFTAs incident

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘A very sad day for the Tourette’s community’

They’re here: The Love Island All Stars 2026 voting stats show just how close the final was

Hayley Soen

I can’t believe we all thought Lucinda and Sean stood a chance lol

Rob Reiner Nick case not guilty

Here’s what’s happening now in Rob Reiner case as Nick pleads not guilty to his parents’ deaths

Suchismita Ghosh

He is still eligible for a death penalty

Cambridge University accused of ‘skewing sales data’ to end vegan menu trial

Nina Stockdale

Student activists have launched a petition against the decision to bring back meat products at a campus café

Guys, Lucinda has FINALLY addressed her falling out with Millie and Chloe after Love Island

Hayley Soen

We have answers!

Um, did Dani’s dad just confirm that Manon isn’t actually coming back to KATSEYE?!

Hebe Hancock

He has been sharing his thoughts