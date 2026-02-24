The Tab

I’m a Black person with Tourette’s, here’s my take on the John Davidson BAFTAs incident

‘A very sad day for the Tourette’s community’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

After John Davidson’s Tourette’s led him to say a racial slur to Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo at the BAFTAs, a Black creator with coprolalia has spoken out about her opinions on the incident.

Tourette’s activist John Davidson made headlines yesterday after the BAFTAs aired. During a speech by Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo, he was heard yelling the N-word from the crowd. The clip went viral immediately and sparked opinions and hot takes. Unfortunately, because of the deeply layered nature of the topic, it has led to a lot of ableism and racism on both sides of the debate.

@sh4ysgrwm

it’s an unfortunate situation all around. But the ableism is unacceptable. Having these kinds of tics does not mean that we actively have it in our vocabulary. #baftas #tourettesawareness #foryoupagе #fyp

♬ original sound – shay. 🤍

Black TikTok creator @Sh4ysgrwm, who has both Tourette’s and coprolalia, has shared her opinion on the troubling incident.

“I have been seeing a lot of outrage about it, people saying like ‘Why would he even have this in his vocabulary, he did that on purpose’ and all of this stuff,” Shay said. “A very sad day for the Tourette’s community, especially for the ones who have coprolalia, because when you come online and see thousands of people hating on  your condition specifically, which is something that’s already very embarrassing for all of us.”

She continued: “I’m not going to say that people can’t be offended by the fact that somebody said the N word as a tic, however it’s not something that somebody can control, it’s not something somebody wants to say.”

@sh4ysgrwm

PAUSE TO READ. I do hope that I worded this correctly. I love all of you. 💗 #foryoupagе #fyp #baftas #tourettes

♬ 9 – user55129739010

Coprolalia affects 10-30% of people with Tourette’s and is the uncontrollable utterance of offensive language. John Davidson’s biopic, I Swear, covered his battle with the condition.

“A lot of people are like ‘He said it when the crowd went silent’ – that is most likely when a tic is going to happen when you’re in public,” Shay continued.

“I’m a Black person, and even I have the N-word tic, and slurs as tics. Michael B Jordan and the other presenters have the right to be upset, especially if they were not aware; however, we need to understand and educate ourselves.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via TikTok/BBC

More on: Baftas Celebrity TikTok Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Jamie Foxx’s take on BAFTAs racial slur incident sparks backlash as interview resurfaces

Tourette’s charity Jamie Foxx BAFTAs

Tourette’s charity releases statement after Jamie Foxx claimed activist ‘meant’ BAFTAs slur

Delroy Lindo calls out BAFTA as it releases statement apologising for racial slur at him

Latest

I stumbled across a calico cat in Lancaster’s Grad college, but he’s vanished ever since

Fred Windsor

A mystery cat’s brief reign and sudden disappearance

Love Island’s Harry lays into Lauren for going on about her split with Harrison

Claudia Cox

‘She’s the reason he’s been sent home’

Lucinda reveals where she and Belle stand now after Love Island All Stars, and I’m shocked!

Ellissa Bain

I can’t believe she said that

This influencer washed her dirty underwear in a hotel coffee machine, and people are FUMING

Hebe Hancock

I’m never using one again

I’m a Black person with Tourette’s, here’s my take on the John Davidson BAFTAs incident

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘A very sad day for the Tourette’s community’

They’re here: The Love Island All Stars 2026 voting stats show just how close the final was

Hayley Soen

I can’t believe we all thought Lucinda and Sean stood a chance lol

Rob Reiner Nick case not guilty

Here’s what’s happening now in Rob Reiner case as Nick pleads not guilty to his parents’ deaths

Suchismita Ghosh

He is still eligible for a death penalty

Cambridge University accused of ‘skewing sales data’ to end vegan menu trial

Nina Stockdale

Student activists have launched a petition against the decision to bring back meat products at a campus café

Guys, Lucinda has FINALLY addressed her falling out with Millie and Chloe after Love Island

Hayley Soen

We have answers!

Um, did Dani’s dad just confirm that Manon isn’t actually coming back to KATSEYE?!

Hebe Hancock

He has been sharing his thoughts

I stumbled across a calico cat in Lancaster’s Grad college, but he’s vanished ever since

Fred Windsor

A mystery cat’s brief reign and sudden disappearance

Love Island’s Harry lays into Lauren for going on about her split with Harrison

Claudia Cox

‘She’s the reason he’s been sent home’

Lucinda reveals where she and Belle stand now after Love Island All Stars, and I’m shocked!

Ellissa Bain

I can’t believe she said that

This influencer washed her dirty underwear in a hotel coffee machine, and people are FUMING

Hebe Hancock

I’m never using one again

I’m a Black person with Tourette’s, here’s my take on the John Davidson BAFTAs incident

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘A very sad day for the Tourette’s community’

They’re here: The Love Island All Stars 2026 voting stats show just how close the final was

Hayley Soen

I can’t believe we all thought Lucinda and Sean stood a chance lol

Rob Reiner Nick case not guilty

Here’s what’s happening now in Rob Reiner case as Nick pleads not guilty to his parents’ deaths

Suchismita Ghosh

He is still eligible for a death penalty

Cambridge University accused of ‘skewing sales data’ to end vegan menu trial

Nina Stockdale

Student activists have launched a petition against the decision to bring back meat products at a campus café

Guys, Lucinda has FINALLY addressed her falling out with Millie and Chloe after Love Island

Hayley Soen

We have answers!

Um, did Dani’s dad just confirm that Manon isn’t actually coming back to KATSEYE?!

Hebe Hancock

He has been sharing his thoughts