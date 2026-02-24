I’m a Black person with Tourette’s, here’s my take on the John Davidson BAFTAs incident

1 hour ago

After John Davidson’s Tourette’s led him to say a racial slur to Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo at the BAFTAs, a Black creator with coprolalia has spoken out about her opinions on the incident.

Tourette’s activist John Davidson made headlines yesterday after the BAFTAs aired. During a speech by Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo, he was heard yelling the N-word from the crowd. The clip went viral immediately and sparked opinions and hot takes. Unfortunately, because of the deeply layered nature of the topic, it has led to a lot of ableism and racism on both sides of the debate.

Black TikTok creator @Sh4ysgrwm, who has both Tourette’s and coprolalia, has shared her opinion on the troubling incident.

“I have been seeing a lot of outrage about it, people saying like ‘Why would he even have this in his vocabulary, he did that on purpose’ and all of this stuff,” Shay said. “A very sad day for the Tourette’s community, especially for the ones who have coprolalia, because when you come online and see thousands of people hating on your condition specifically, which is something that’s already very embarrassing for all of us.”

She continued: “I’m not going to say that people can’t be offended by the fact that somebody said the N word as a tic, however it’s not something that somebody can control, it’s not something somebody wants to say.”

Coprolalia affects 10-30% of people with Tourette’s and is the uncontrollable utterance of offensive language. John Davidson’s biopic, I Swear, covered his battle with the condition.

“A lot of people are like ‘He said it when the crowd went silent’ – that is most likely when a tic is going to happen when you’re in public,” Shay continued.

“I’m a Black person, and even I have the N-word tic, and slurs as tics. Michael B Jordan and the other presenters have the right to be upset, especially if they were not aware; however, we need to understand and educate ourselves.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via TikTok/BBC