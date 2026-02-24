Tourette’s charity releases statement after Jamie Foxx claimed activist ‘meant’ BAFTAs slur

2 hours ago

A UK Tourette’s charity has spoken out after Jamie Foxx suggested John Davidson may have purposely used a racial slur during the BAFTAs.

The incident happened on Sunday, 22 February, while actors Delroy Lindo and Michael B Jordan were on stage presenting an award. Davidson, who has Tourette syndrome, involuntarily shouted the N-word during the ceremony.

Since then, there have been loads of debates about what happened and whether it should have been broadcast.

Jamie Foxx weighed in on social media, calling the moment “unacceptable” and claiming that “he meant that sh*t.” The Oscar-winning actor also wrote, “Out of all the words, you could’ve said Tourette’s makes you say that… unacceptable.”

Now, Tourettes Action has responded

In a statement to Far Out, the charity said it wanted to address the “negative comments that have surfaced” following Davidson’s involuntary vocal tics during the ceremony.

“We deeply understand that these words can cause hurt,” a spokesperson said. “But at the same time, it is vital that the public understands a fundamental truth about Tourette syndrome, tics are involuntary.

“They are not a reflection of a person’s beliefs, intentions or character.”

The charity explained that people with Tourette’s can say words or phrases they do not mean and do not endorse, and often feel distress about afterwards. “These symptoms are neurological, not intentional,” the statement continued. “They are something John, like many others with Tourette’s, lives with every single day.”

The backlash has continued, with some people supporting John Davidson and others criticising the broadcast. The BBC has already apologised for not editing the slur out before transmission, and BAFTA also issued an apology to those affected.

Tourettes Action said it found the reaction “extremely saddening” and said, “The backlash from certain parts of the media has been extremely saddening, particularly given how hard John works to raise awareness and understanding.”

John Davidson also spoke out for the first time in an emotional statement and said he was “deeply mortified.”

