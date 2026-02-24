The Tab

Delroy Lindo calls out BAFTA as it releases statement apologising for racial slur at him

He isn’t happy with the way they handled things

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

BAFTA has released an official statement apologising for the racial slur during Sunday night’s awards ceremony, but Delroy Lindo has called out the way they handled things at the time.

Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson shouted out the N-word while Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan were presenting an award, and host Alan Cumming later apologised for the outburst, which was caused by Davidson’s Tourette’s. However, Lindo, who was nominated for his role in the American horror Sinners, has slammed BAFTA for not speaking to him after the ceremony had ended.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, he said that he and Jordan “did what we had to do” on stage, but he wished “someone from Bafta spoke to us afterwards”. BAFTA has since apologised in a statement on their website, but it’s not clear whether the charity has spoken to Lindo directly following the outburst.

“At the BAFTA Film Awards last night our guests heard very offensive language that carries incomparable trauma and pain for so many. We want to acknowledge the harm this has caused, address what happened and apologise to all,” the statement said. 

“One of our guests, John Davidson MBE, has Tourette Syndrome and has devoted his life to educating and campaigning for better understanding of this condition. Tourette Syndrome causes involuntary verbal tics, that the individual has no control over.  Such tics are in no way a reflection of an individual’s beliefs and are not intentional.”

Credit: BBC

They apologised to Lindo and Jordan directly and insisted that they take “inclusion” very seriously.

“Early in the ceremony a loud tic in the form of a profoundly offensive term was heard by many people in the room. Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the time, and we apologise unreservedly to them, and to all those impacted. We would like to thank Michael and Delroy for their incredible dignity and professionalism,” the statement continued.

The charity explained that Davidson chose to leave the arena and watch the rest of the ceremony on a screen, and thanked him for his “dignity and consideration of others”.

“We take full responsibility for putting our guests in a very difficult situation and we apologise to all. We will learn from this, and keep inclusion at the core of all we do, maintaining our belief in film and storytelling as a critical conduit for compassion and empathy,” BAFTA concluded.

Featured image credit: BBC

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Erm, you can actually spend a night in the bizarre ‘skin room’ from Wuthering Heights

Kayley Lincoln

Unfortunately Jacob Elordi is not included in the room

Um, Love Island gave away the All Stars winners before it was announced and we all missed it

Hayley Soen

I’m going back to rewatch the final right now

People have a theory about why Samie and Ciaran won All Stars and now it makes sense

Ellissa Bain

This is how they got all the votes

Beat the freeze in Brum: Hidden indoor gems to escape the winter weather.

Lauren Roseberry

Unsure where to go to stay warm in Birmingham? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Jamie Foxx’s take on BAFTAs racial slur incident sparks backlash as interview resurfaces

Hebe Hancock

Ironically, he also once played a disabled man

Man takes call from girlfriend at Bonnie Blue event

This guy awkwardly got a call from his girlfriend midway through marathon with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

I wonder if he was the one who got her pregnant?

Nottingham woman becomes richer than Elon Musk, but she can only spend it at a coffee shop

Ellamaria Viscomi

An admin error left Sophie with over £63 quadrillion to spend on beverages

eric dane celebrity friends gofundme

Eric Dane’s celebrity friends defend the controversial GoFundMe page for his family

Claudia Cox

A Grey’s Anatomy star spoke about ‘the misconception that actors are rich’

Tourette’s charity Jamie Foxx BAFTAs

Tourette’s charity releases statement after Jamie Foxx claimed activist ‘meant’ BAFTAs slur

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It has been extremely saddening’

Former Love Island All Stars finalist says this was the ‘last series’ and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

No All Stars 2027?!

