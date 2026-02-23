The Tab

Why BAFTAs isn’t live, after ‘Free Palestine’ cut from broadcast but racial slur left in

It was pre-recorded and broadcast two hours later

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

The 2026 BAFTAs have landed in controversy about not broadcasting live after the BBC cut a pro-Palestine remark from one winner’s speech, but failed to remove a racial slur shouted at two Black presenters.

Director Akinola Davies Jr won Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for his film My Father’s Shadow, a family drama set during Nigeria’s 1993 election and co-written with his brother Wale Davies. At the end of his acceptance speech, Davies Jr shouted: “Free Palestine.”

But when the ceremony aired in the UK around two hours after the live event, the line had been cut from the broadcast edit. The decision has raised eyebrows because another controversial moment, a man shouting the n-word at presenters Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan, was not removed from the programme.

The man, Scottish campaigner John Davidson, has Tourette’s syndrome. The incident has since gone viral online, with misinformation about his condition spreading rapidly.

People questioned how the BBC had time to remove Davies Jr’s political statement but not a racial slur, given the BAFTAs are not broadcast live and are edited into a two-hour TV slot.

One person wrote on X: “BAFTAs are on a TWO-hour delay. That seems like enough time to make the decision to not air racial epithets being thrown at the two Black actors on stage.”

Why the BAFTAs aren’t live

Unlike most major awards shows, the BAFTA Film Awards are pre-recorded and broadcast later in the evening by the BBC.

The ceremony itself runs around three hours, but the BBC airs a shorter two-hour version that is edited for time, compliance and editorial standards. Speeches are routinely trimmed, and the BBC says it aims to preserve their “core sentiment” while ensuring the programme is suitable for broadcast and compliant with Ofcom rules.

However, the broadcaster has also faced intense scrutiny over politically charged content in recent years, particularly after it streamed a Glastonbury performance last year featuring chants of “death to the IDF”, which sparked national backlash.

Industry sources told Deadline that the fallout from that incident has made broadcasters more cautious about airing political statements from stage, especially on issues such as Gaza, Donald Trump or foreign conflicts.

A BBC spokesperson said: “As is always the case, the show’s content must be appropriate for the slot and in line with BBC editorial guidelines, as well as Ofcom-compliant. The ceremony itself is far longer than the two-hour broadcast, and while we always aim to keep the core sentiment of acceptance speeches, edits are made due to time constraints.”

The Tab has approached BAFTA and the BBC for comment.

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
University of Manchester challenges ‘misleading’ report on grade inflation

Katie Thompson

The university offered ways the data could have been presented more accurately

These major Hollywood celebs have donated HUGE sums to Eric Dane’s family after his death

Hebe Hancock

Hailey Bieber donated $20,000

love island all stars belle harrison lauren

Lauren’s messy response to Harrison arguing about their ‘break-up’ on Love Island All Stars

Claudia Cox

Lauren claims ‘it wasn’t a proper break-up’

Here’s what Love Island’s Harrison’s mum really said about Lauren drama, after ‘call’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all came out in last night’s episode

Sherlock in Ali G? Here are all the major celebrities who went to uni in Manchester

Jessica Owen

Currently picturing Mrs Weasley in Cavendish… we really can’t

Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell Canada video truth

Here’s the truth about that viral video of Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell ‘free’ in Canada

Suchismita Ghosh

It looks so real

Your ultimate guide to dodging the rain: A walk around Lancaster’s coffee shops

Isabella Frost

Based almost purely on coffee and cake because we don’t think anything else should be considered

People fuming as Belle ruthlessly ‘spins the story’ on Scott and Leanne after All Stars exit

Ellissa Bain

‘Is she ever going to take responsibility?’

The truth behind Bonnie Blue’s pregnancy and all the signs it’s not exactly what it seems

Hayley Soen

Here are all the details, examined

Exeter University had the highest increase in applicants of all Russell Group unis last year

Lauren Adams

Exeter is officially becoming popular

