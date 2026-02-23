The Tab
Reason BBC cut Palestine speech BAFTAs 2026

Here’s the real reason the BBC edited out that ‘Free Palestine’ speech during the BAFTAs 2026

But it left in the racial slur

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

At the BAFTAs 2026, the BBC cut Akinola Davies Jr.’s “Free Palestine” line from his acceptance speech, so here’s what we know about the real reason behind it.

When filmmaker Akinola Davies Jr. spoke after My Father’s Shadow won the BAFTA for Outstanding British Debut, he dedicated the award to migrants and people living through conflict.

He said, “To the economic migrant. The conflict migrant. Those under occupation, dictatorship, persecution, and those experiencing genocide. You matter. Your stories matter more than ever. Your dreams are an act of resistance to those watching at home. Archive your loved ones. Archive your stories yesterday, today, and forever.”

He added, “For Nigeria, for London, the Congo, Sudan, free Palestine.”

However, when the BBC showed the ceremony later that evening, the final line wasn’t there.

At first, it looked like a normal edit. The live ceremony lasts about three hours, but the BBC only has a two-hour TV slot. So speeches are often shortened to fit the schedule. But this year, things were a bit different.

So, why was the “Free Palestine” line removed?

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Basically, after last year’s Glastonbury controversy, when Bob Vylan’s “death to the IDF” chant was streamed and caused major backlash, the BBC was said to be more careful about politically sensitive moments.

Going into this year’s BAFTAs, a source told the Deadline that the BBC was on alert for anything that could cause another storm. While the BBC has said the edits were made to make the programme fit into the time slot, political messaging was clearly a sensitive issue.

And this is where people feel confused, because another controversial moment was left in. During the ceremony, an audible racial slur was heard during a segment involving Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson. The show was broadcast with a two-hour delay, which meant there was time to edit or bleep the word. But it was aired.

Many people online are saying that if there was time to remove “Free Palestine”, there was also time to bleep the slur. Some feel the decisions don’t look consistent. Others say the word could have been censored while still explaining that it was linked to Tourette’s syndrome.

The BBC has now responded to the issue. A spokesperson told The Tab, “Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA Film Awards. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony it was not intentional.”

It added, “We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast, and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Baftas Celebrity Viral
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Here’s who John Davidson is, after he shouts racial slurs at BAFTAs in Tourette’s outburst

Everything else John Davidson shouted at the BAFTAs, as racial slur causes Tourette’s debate

Bobby Vylan releases statement after Glastonbury performance prompts police investigation

Latest

University of Manchester challenges ‘misleading’ report on grade inflation

Katie Thompson

The university offered ways the data could have been presented more accurately

These major Hollywood celebs have donated HUGE sums to Eric Dane’s family after his death

Hebe Hancock

Hailey Bieber donated $20,000

love island all stars belle harrison lauren

Lauren’s messy response to Harrison arguing about their ‘break-up’ on Love Island All Stars

Claudia Cox

Lauren claims ‘it wasn’t a proper break-up’

Here’s what Love Island’s Harrison’s mum really said about Lauren drama, after ‘call’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all came out in last night’s episode

Sherlock in Ali G? Here are all the major celebrities who went to uni in Manchester

Jessica Owen

Currently picturing Mrs Weasley in Cavendish… we really can’t

Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell Canada video truth

Here’s the truth about that viral video of Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell ‘free’ in Canada

Suchismita Ghosh

It looks so real

Your ultimate guide to dodging the rain: A walk around Lancaster’s coffee shops

Isabella Frost

Based almost purely on coffee and cake because we don’t think anything else should be considered

People fuming as Belle ruthlessly ‘spins the story’ on Scott and Leanne after All Stars exit

Ellissa Bain

‘Is she ever going to take responsibility?’

The truth behind Bonnie Blue’s pregnancy and all the signs it’s not exactly what it seems

Hayley Soen

Here are all the details, examined

Exeter University had the highest increase in applicants of all Russell Group unis last year

Lauren Adams

Exeter is officially becoming popular

University of Manchester challenges ‘misleading’ report on grade inflation

Katie Thompson

The university offered ways the data could have been presented more accurately

These major Hollywood celebs have donated HUGE sums to Eric Dane’s family after his death

Hebe Hancock

Hailey Bieber donated $20,000

love island all stars belle harrison lauren

Lauren’s messy response to Harrison arguing about their ‘break-up’ on Love Island All Stars

Claudia Cox

Lauren claims ‘it wasn’t a proper break-up’

Here’s what Love Island’s Harrison’s mum really said about Lauren drama, after ‘call’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all came out in last night’s episode

Sherlock in Ali G? Here are all the major celebrities who went to uni in Manchester

Jessica Owen

Currently picturing Mrs Weasley in Cavendish… we really can’t

Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell Canada video truth

Here’s the truth about that viral video of Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell ‘free’ in Canada

Suchismita Ghosh

It looks so real

Your ultimate guide to dodging the rain: A walk around Lancaster’s coffee shops

Isabella Frost

Based almost purely on coffee and cake because we don’t think anything else should be considered

People fuming as Belle ruthlessly ‘spins the story’ on Scott and Leanne after All Stars exit

Ellissa Bain

‘Is she ever going to take responsibility?’

The truth behind Bonnie Blue’s pregnancy and all the signs it’s not exactly what it seems

Hayley Soen

Here are all the details, examined

Exeter University had the highest increase in applicants of all Russell Group unis last year

Lauren Adams

Exeter is officially becoming popular