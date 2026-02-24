The Tab

John Davidson finally speaks out in an emotional statement after BAFTAs’ racial slur incident

He also left the ceremony early

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

John Davidson has spoken out for the first time after the incident at the BAFTAs, where an involuntary racial slur was heard during the ceremony.

The Tourette’s campaigner issued a statement after the moment sparked widespread debate online and led to an apology from the BBC and BAFTA.

During Sunday’s ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall, Davidson involuntarily shouted the N-word while actors Delroy Lindo and Michael B Jordan were on stage presenting an award. Other tics, including words like “boring” and swearing, were also heard at points in the night.

Host Alan Cumming had explained to the audience before the recording that Davidson’s tics are involuntary and not a reflection of his beliefs. He later paused during the ceremony to apologise for any offence and thanked the audience for their understanding.

Now, Davidson has addressed the moment himself

John Davidson speaks out BAFTAs racial slur

Credit: Ash Knotek/Shutterstock

In a statement to Variety, he said, “I wanted to thank BAFTA and everyone involved in the awards last night for their support and understanding and inviting me to attend the broadcast. I appreciated the announcement to the auditorium in advance of the recording, warning everyone that my tics are involuntary and are not a reflection of my personal beliefs.

“I was heartened by the round of applause that followed this announcement. And I felt welcomed and understood in an environment that would normally be impossible for me.”

He added, “In addition to the announcement by Alan Cumming, the BBC and BAFTA, I can only add that I am, and always have been deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning.”

Davidson explained that he attended the ceremony to celebrate I Swear, the BAFTA-winning drama based on his life. The film, starring Robert Aramayo, focuses on his experience of Tourette’s syndrome and its impact.

He also said, “I have spent my life trying to support and empower the Tourette’s community. To teach empathy, kindness and understanding from others and I will continue to do so. I chose to leave the auditorium early into the ceremony as I was aware of the distress my tics were causing.”

After it was aired, loads of viewers said they were shocked that the word wasn’t edited out, especially since the ceremony was broadcast with a delay. The BBC later apologised and confirmed the moment would be removed from the version on iPlayer.

BAFTA also apologised, saying it took “full responsibility.”

