Cambridge University confirms its vet school will stay open and accept new students

The announcement follows a general board discussion about the future of Cambridge’s vet school

6 hours ago

Cambridge University has announced its veterinary school will stay open and send offers to new students.

In a statement to The Cambridge Tab, the university confirmed it will “continue to admit students onto the course” and said “offer letters will go out imminently for students to enter the course this autumn”.

The announcement comes following a protest against the university’s decision to close the vet school that took place this morning (Monday 23rd February). The demonstration was organised in anticipation of a meeting of the University of Cambridge’s general board to decide on the future of the vet school.

The march began outside Senate House before progressing along King’s Parade and towards Peterhouse.

In a statement published on its website, Cambridge SU said: “We welcome the sensible and reasoned decision of the general board today to support our vet school, and we are glad that they have seen that this was the only sensible way forward.”

Speaking on the support from campaigners, the SU added: “The tireless campaigning of students and staff has made the strength of feeling abundantly clear to the general board. The work of CUVS, AVS, UCU, Unite, Unison, and others has not been in vain. You stood behind our vet school and the university had no choice but to listen.

“The incredible campaigning work of students, staff, and the whole community has saved our vet school.”

In a statement to The Cambridge Tab, a Cambridge University spokesperson said: “The general board had a detailed discussion about the future of veterinary education at Cambridge.

“It has agreed next steps in light of the analysis put forward by both the School of the Biological Sciences and the Department of Veterinary Medicine, and the concerns of many in the Cambridge community and the veterinary profession more widely.

“The general board acknowledged the long-standing and serious challenges facing veterinary education at Cambridge, and thanked the School of the Biological Sciences for their work and their support of the Department of Veterinary Medicine during a critical phase of their accreditation process and in appraising the options.

“In addition, having heard the strength of feeling in the community around Cambridge continuing to offer veterinary education, the general board agreed the following:

The university will continue to admit students onto the course. Offer letters will go out imminently for students to enter the course this autumn

As both the Department and the School recognise, there is a need for new leadership in the vet school to be put in place to support the department in addressing its many challenges, and that transition should begin⁠

The general board will share the analysis conducted by the School and the Department with the Regent House

The general board recognises that the School of the Biological Sciences cannot be solely responsible for the future of veterinary education

Further analysis, supported by external experts, is required to develop and evaluate alternative models for the future of veterinary education at Cambridge. The general board will hold the vet school to account and keep the Regent House informed on progress

The financial and operational reorganisation of clinical services, outlined in the department’s submission, should move forward. All immediate cost-savings identified by the vet school should go ahead without delay.”

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Cambridge Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.