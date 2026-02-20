Sidg girlies assemble: Blank Street has finally opened in Cambridge city centre

3 hours ago

When I heard that Blank Street was finally opening in Cambridge, I saved Friday 20th Feb in my calendar just like the rest of us. I was particularly over the moon that we’d beaten Oxford in coming first to get a branch.

But when Blank Street invited The Cambridge Tab for an exclusive taste and chat this morning, I had a sneak peak into what I believe will become everyone’s favourite store within the next few days.

Beginnings

Opening in 2020 in Brooklyn, New York City, the past few years have seen major success for the coffee and matcha chain. Sitting down with Izzy Watkins, the Head of Marketing at Blank Street UK, we agreed that what makes Blank Street so special is that drinks are designed in a way that genuinely feels “unique, innovative, and obviously delicious”.

Opening in Cambridge

If you’re a Londoner like me, you probably go to Blank Street every time you’re back home for the holidays. Chances are you’ve been praying for a branch to open in Cambridge for a long time. Some students even commented, DM-ed and emailed the team in desperation. And this definitely contributed to the decision.

Izzy explained: “The way we find new cities to open in is to look hard at who’s DM-ing us, who’s in our comments, and Cambridge has been on our list” for “about a year”. So to anyone who contacted Blank Street while having an intense craving for matcha during a mid-study crash out, your work was not in vain!

She told me the “second part of the puzzle was trying to find the perfect store”. The marketing team is quite picky about the buildings they open in. And when the spot on Sidney Street opened, they knew it was time.

Right in the centre of the city, the space is “beautiful, on a corner… painted [their] signature green, with loads of natural light”. The building has character, and is perfect for the mellow, comforting atmosphere found in all Blank Street’s other stores (and their drinks)!

What to get

The team showered me with treats I couldn’t say no to. I tried everything from their shaken vanilla bean matcha to their almond croissants and banana bread. The team “sees these drinks from their first iterations”, having “product days” where up to 40 drinks are lined up for them to try. So, you can be assured you are only getting the best of the best when purchasing from Blank Street.

Izzy’s advice is to visit the store “with friends; then you get to try as many as possible.” This is especially important if you’re a Blank Street newcomer and are intimidated by the six-word titles for the drinks. The White Chocolate Matcha was recommended if you’re new to the world of matcha, as a “nice entry point”. And the Blondie, made with miso and cookie dough butter, literally tastes like cake in a cup.

If you’re a coffee drinker, the Shaken Vanilla Bean Cold Brew is a drink the team are “very proud of”. It’s a nice alternative to a latte, “super smooth” with “natural notes”. The Blueberry Matcha is the “OG, signature matcha drink” that went viral. It’s how a lot of people discovered the brand.

Excitingly, the Lemon Loaf Matcha is a Cambridge exclusive that’ll be on the Spring Menu launching next month. So whether you’re a matcha or coffee girl, a pastry or cookie person, there is something for everyone.

Where is the Blank Street in Cambridge?

You can find Blank Street on 54 Sidney St, Cambridge.

I was curious how the team thought Blank Street would fit in a city that has many thriving local businesses (Bould Brothers, I’m looking at you). Some college bars have even started making their own matcha and coffee at a cheaper price. Izzy said the team was just “excited to be joining the gang”.

What they love about Cambridge is how “rich the food and drink scene” is. Whilst a big chain, Blank Street offers a fresh and distinctive culinary experience.

Whether it be with students settling in with laptops or groups of friends having a catch-up, I have no doubt Blank Street will be busy from the second their doors open tomorrow. To quote Izzy, “the time is now”.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Cambridge Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.