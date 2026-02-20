Old photos of Jessy from Love Island before fame show her wild transformation

2 hours ago

Jessy is the centre of the drama right now on Love Island All Stars after being accused of faking things with Tommy to get to the final, and a lot of people don’t realise she’s actually had a pretty wild transformation. There are still loads of old pics of the 27-year-old on Instagram, which show how different she looked before fame. So, here’s a deep dive into how much she’s changed.

Here’s a look at Jessy from Love Island’s wild transformation

The oldest pic of Jessy we can find is one she posted on TikTok in December as part of the “You’re not 17 anymore” trend. The photo was taken in 2015, when she was 17, and it looks like it was her high school prom as she’s wearing a baby pink dress and has her hair and makeup done. It doesn’t even look like her!

Jessy’s Insta goes all the way back to 2018, when she was 19 years old. Her hair was a much more natural blonde, and her whole face just looks different.

Now, Jessy is never seen without her bleach blonde hair extensions!

She’s never opened up about whether she’s had any cosmetic work done, but people suspect she’s had some fillers. Her face can’t have changed that much on its own.

Some people are also speculating that she’s had a boob job, but again, she hasn’t confirmed this. Whatever she has had done, she looks insane! What a glow up.

