Old photos of Jessy from Love Island before fame show her wild transformation

She’s changed so much

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Jessy is the centre of the drama right now on Love Island All Stars after being accused of faking things with Tommy to get to the final, and a lot of people don’t realise she’s actually had a pretty wild transformation. There are still loads of old pics of the 27-year-old on Instagram, which show how different she looked before fame. So, here’s a deep dive into how much she’s changed.

Here’s a look at Jessy from Love Island’s wild transformation

The oldest pic of Jessy we can find is one she posted on TikTok in December as part of the “You’re not 17 anymore” trend. The photo was taken in 2015, when she was 17, and it looks like it was her high school prom as she’s wearing a baby pink dress and has her hair and makeup done. It doesn’t even look like her!

Credit: TikTok

Jessy’s Insta goes all the way back to 2018, when she was 19 years old. Her hair was a much more natural blonde, and her whole face just looks different.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jessy (@jessymaypotts)

Now, Jessy is never seen without her bleach blonde hair extensions!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jessy (@jessymaypotts)

She’s never opened up about whether she’s had any cosmetic work done, but people suspect she’s had some fillers. Her face can’t have changed that much on its own.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jessy (@jessymaypotts)

Some people are also speculating that she’s had a boob job, but again, she hasn’t confirmed this. Whatever she has had done, she looks insane! What a glow up.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jessy (@jessymaypotts)

Featured image by: Instagram 

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Belle was rejected from EastEnders right before going on Love Island for hilarious reason

Ellissa Bain

I can see her on Albert Square

Ranked: The most expensive outfits the Love Island girls have worn in the All Stars villa

Hayley Soen

Samie casually wore a £2k dress just around the garden one night

Zara

Zara Larsson is beefing with a mysterious person who keeps changing one thing on her Wikipedia

Kieran Galpin

Ngl, I’d be seething as well

raye manchester gig

Reports of ‘at least 10 incidents’ of medical calls at Raye’s ‘overcrowded’ Manchester gig

Becky Devonshire-Pay

‘I was sure they were going to end the the show early’

Okay, here’s what that baby boo syndrome trend actually means, as it’s all over TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The latest brain rot trend that I can’t escape

daughter Rhode Island shooter survived

‘We were next’: Daughter reveals exactly how she survived dad’s Rhode Island hockey shooting

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our family was specifically targeted’

love island jessy potts and tommy all stars

What Jessy Potts is actually like in real life, according to in-the-know Love Islanders

Claudia Cox

Apparently she is very different in the villa and in-person?

