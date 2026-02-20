Here’s EXACTLY what Love Island’s Helena said about Jessy in brutal ‘airtime’ comment

3 hours ago

It all blew up in the Love Island All Stars villa last night after the public messily told Jessy about the scathing comment Helena made, but what did she actually say?! Here’s a full recap.

All of the Islanders were forced to answer questions from the public, and Jessy’s one was: “Helena said in her Maya interview that Jessy was only with Tommy for airtime, is it true?” The question really upset her because she thought they were good friends, and she was in floods of tears for the entire night, even choosing to sleep downstairs on her own.

So, let’s backtrack. Helena claimed Jessy was only with Tommy for “airtime” during her chat with Maya Jama when she was dumped with Carrington. While sitting outside the front of the villa, Maya asked: “What do you think about her [Jessy] and Tommy’s relationship or her intentions?”

“I don’t buy Jessy and Tommy,” Helena replied. “Maybe it comes more from a place where I am super protective over Tommy, and I think where he’s so pure and young, I don’t want anyone to break that boy’s heart. Because you know when a nice boy gets their heart broken, and then they turn into a nasty piece of work.”

“I’m not saying Jessy is that person to do that, I just don’t think she is into Tommy at all really,” she added. Maya then asked, “So why do you think she’s doing it?” and Helena replied with the now-famous savage words: “Well, just airtime.”

“Involving herself in the drama, latching onto Tommy, I just think it’s a plan that she’s had and I think it kind of backfired when her dad came on and said those comments to her, because she did go into her shell a little bit. She started being really nice the next day,” she continued.

Helena claimed the next morning after that phone call, she was a “completely different person” and “started to be the real Jessy”. And that’s everything she said. I think Jessy would be even more upset if she knew the full context. Brutal!

Featured image by: ITV