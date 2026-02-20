The Tab

Here’s EXACTLY what Love Island’s Helena said about Jessy in brutal ‘airtime’ comment

It was absolutely savage

Ellissa Bain

It all blew up in the Love Island All Stars villa last night after the public messily told Jessy about the scathing comment Helena made, but what did she actually say?! Here’s a full recap.

All of the Islanders were forced to answer questions from the public, and Jessy’s one was: “Helena said in her Maya interview that Jessy was only with Tommy for airtime, is it true?” The question really upset her because she thought they were good friends, and she was in floods of tears for the entire night, even choosing to sleep downstairs on her own.

So, let’s backtrack. Helena claimed Jessy was only with Tommy for “airtime” during her chat with Maya Jama when she was dumped with Carrington. While sitting outside the front of the villa, Maya asked: “What do you think about her [Jessy] and Tommy’s relationship or her intentions?”

Credit: ITV

“I don’t buy Jessy and Tommy,” Helena replied. “Maybe it comes more from a place where I am super protective over Tommy, and I think where he’s so pure and young, I don’t want anyone to break that boy’s heart. Because you know when a nice boy gets their heart broken, and then they turn into a nasty piece of work.”

“I’m not saying Jessy is that person to do that, I just don’t think she is into Tommy at all really,” she added. Maya then asked, “So why do you think she’s doing it?” and Helena replied with the now-famous savage words: “Well, just airtime.”

“Involving herself in the drama, latching onto Tommy, I just think it’s a plan that she’s had and I think it kind of backfired when her dad came on and said those comments to her, because she did go into her shell a little bit. She started being really nice the next day,” she continued.

Helena claimed the next morning after that phone call, she was a “completely different person” and “started to be the real Jessy”. And that’s everything she said. I think Jessy would be even more upset if she knew the full context. Brutal!

Belle was rejected from EastEnders right before going on Love Island for hilarious reason

Ellissa Bain

I can see her on Albert Square

Ranked: The most expensive outfits the Love Island girls have worn in the All Stars villa

Hayley Soen

Samie casually wore a £2k dress just around the garden one night

Zara

Zara Larsson is beefing with a mysterious person who keeps changing one thing on her Wikipedia

Kieran Galpin

Ngl, I’d be seething as well

raye manchester gig

Reports of ‘at least 10 incidents’ of medical calls at Raye’s ‘overcrowded’ Manchester gig

Becky Devonshire-Pay

‘I was sure they were going to end the the show early’

Okay, here’s what that baby boo syndrome trend actually means, as it’s all over TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The latest brain rot trend that I can’t escape

daughter Rhode Island shooter survived

‘We were next’: Daughter reveals exactly how she survived dad’s Rhode Island hockey shooting

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our family was specifically targeted’

love island jessy potts and tommy all stars

What Jessy Potts is actually like in real life, according to in-the-know Love Islanders

Claudia Cox

Apparently she is very different in the villa and in-person?

Old photos of Jessy from Love Island before fame show her wild transformation

Ellissa Bain

She’s changed so much

Epstein

In Israel? Fake body? Bogus death date?: Explaining the stupid Jeffrey Epstein is alive ‘proof’

Kieran Galpin

People have way too much time on their hands

Eric Dane shows brutal reality of ALS in recent role, dying just 10 months after diagnosis

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He was 53

