Whitney’s sister powerfully calls out Belle’s Love Island behaviour and she’s so right

I wholeheartedly agree with her hot take

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

“Hurricane” Belle came out once again on Love Island All Stars last night as she clashed with Scott during the questions game, and Whitney’s sister Liz has shared the best hot take on her behaviour.

Speaking with their mum Olatoun on their podcast Dare to Talk: Unfiltered, Liz said Belle is a lovely girl, but the way she’s gone about things is wrong and her constant screaming, shouting and bringing people down is totally uncalled for.

“People understood Belle’s reaction when she got upset the first time. They understood the first time, when she kicks off, but it comes to a point where you’re continuously shouting, bringing people down,” she said.

“Belle is a lovely, beautiful human being and to kick off at Lucinda was valid the first time with Sean, because I’d be livid too. But constantly shouting, swearing, it’s just like ‘Come on’.”

She compared the situation to Whitney as a Black woman and said people are giving Belle far too much “grace” for her actions. Basically, she’s valid for feeling and reacting that way, but she needs to be held accountable. I fully agree.

Credit: Whitney Adebayo/YouTube

“Think about it. Whitney’s a Black girl. If Whitney was to scream and call Sean a dickhead across the villa and do all this huffing and puffing and shouting, and being dismissive, do you think her time there would still be [the same]?” she continued. “Why does she [Belle] get so much grace?”

Liz also said the way she went about things with Scott was “absolutely terrible,” but Whitney’s mum completely disagrees.

“She’s a good girl. She just wants the honesty. She doesn’t like people lying,” Olatoun said. “That’s the only way she can express herself. She feels betrayed.”

Whitney’s mum also said we need the Belle drama to make the show interesting. “You think I’m going to sit on in front of national TV just watching boring people? I love Belle. She actually made the show interesting for you to watch,” she said. I mean, she’s definitely not wrong there.

Featured image by: ITV

