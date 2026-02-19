Revealed: Here’s what happened to Leanne’s arm on Love Island, as people spot huge plaster

3 hours ago

Everyone’s concerned for Leanne on Love Island All Stars after they spotted a huge plaster on her arm in last night’s episode, while they were sitting around the pool and again during the game. We’ve found out exactly what happened.

People rushed to Twitter to ask what happened to her, with one person writing, “What happened to Leanne’s arm?” and someone else asking: “Does anyone know what’s wrong with Leanne’s arm?”

A third person added: “Can I also ask what happened to Leanne’s arm? When did Love Island become I’m a Celeb? ‘Cause that’s a big old bandage.”

She was also seen with a white mark in the same spot, and people have been speculating all kinds of things, from those stickers you wear in the sun to see how much you’ve tanned to a birth mark, a plaster to cover an insect bite, a diabetes sensor and even an injection mark. Why would you have a plaster over a birthmark?!

Can I also ask what happened to Leanne’s arm? When did love island become I’m a celeb? 😱 #loveisland cause that’s is a big oul bandage — Little Miss sunshine (@sunbabe08) February 18, 2026

Anyway, it turns out, she just had a little injury in the villa. ITV told The Tab Leanne had a “minor mishap” with a hair tool. Basically, she burnt herself with some straighteners or curlers while she was getting ready in the dressing room. Nothing major.

They assured us that Leanne is absolutely fine, but it must have been a pretty bad burn to need a plaster that big on it. So, now you know!

People feel so sorry for Leanne after last night’s episode, which, like always, ended in an argument between Scott and Belle. She sat there silently as everything blew up around her, clearly feeling uncomfortable.

Everyone is saying Scott is a massive “game player” and doesn’t really like Leanne, especially after that weird conversation where he basically said he didn’t want to be official. Even her friends don’t seem to be sticking up for her. Justice for Leanne!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image by: ITV