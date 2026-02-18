Love Island just totally ignored an Islander’s birthday and it ‘proves’ this shady theory

7 hours ago

People are convinced that the Love Island All Stars producers want Lucinda and Sean to win and are doing everything to make sure the edit makes them look good, and this literally seems to prove it.

Sunday 15th February was Samie’s 25th birthday and the show completely ignored it. No birthday party, no date for Samie and Ciaran as a present. Nothing. They didn’t even mention it.

Love Island is usually a day behind, so people have worked out that Samie’s birthday would have been on Monday night’s episode. The one where Lucinda and Sean became official. So, while ignoring Samie’s birthday, they were putting all the focus on Lucinda and Sean’s soppy little love story instead, and people are fuming.

We literally haven’t seen any of Samie and Ciaran at all over the past week. Okay, they haven’t had any drama, so obviously they won’t be shown as much, but Love Island hasn’t aired any chats or cute moments between them at all.

People also thought they spotted Samie crying on her birthday, right before Tommy pulled Lucinda to take her to the terrace, where Sean was waiting. But she could have just been wiping her eyes as they were watering. It’s hard to tell, but if she really was crying, they didn’t show any of it.

Everyone is so angry online, with one person writing on TikTok: “Just found out it was Samie’s birthday and they didn’t even mention it on Love Island because Love Island have given all the screen time to Lucinda and Sean. Yeah they’ve already chosen who they want you guys to vote to win.”

The fact Samie’s birthday was on Sunday and hasn’t been shown is kinda sad and also the fact they’ve just skipped out a whole day hello??😭 #LoveIsland — . (@madiba1ley) February 17, 2026

“They just want to push Lucinda and Sean its so tiring, didn’t even give them [Samie and Ciaran] a date when they won, it’s so telling!” someone else said.

A third person added: “Normally they show people’s birthdays. They’re focusing on the Lucinda and Sean instead. The storyline is boring.”

Well, it looks like the tables are turning and people have gone from team Lucinda back to team Samie again, because they’re sick of the constant “Lucinda show”. I can’t keep up anymore.

