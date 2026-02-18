The Tab

Love Island just totally ignored an Islander’s birthday and it ‘proves’ this shady theory

Where was her party?!

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

People are convinced that the Love Island All Stars producers want Lucinda and Sean to win and are doing everything to make sure the edit makes them look good, and this literally seems to prove it.

Sunday 15th February was Samie’s 25th birthday and the show completely ignored it. No birthday party, no date for Samie and Ciaran as a present. Nothing. They didn’t even mention it.

Love Island is usually a day behind, so people have worked out that Samie’s birthday would have been on Monday night’s episode. The one where Lucinda and Sean became official. So, while ignoring Samie’s birthday, they were putting all the focus on Lucinda and Sean’s soppy little love story instead, and people are fuming.

Credit: ITV

We literally haven’t seen any of Samie and Ciaran at all over the past week. Okay, they haven’t had any drama, so obviously they won’t be shown as much, but Love Island hasn’t aired any chats or cute moments between them at all.

People also thought they spotted Samie crying on her birthday, right before Tommy pulled Lucinda to take her to the terrace, where Sean was waiting. But she could have just been wiping her eyes as they were watering. It’s hard to tell, but if she really was crying, they didn’t show any of it.

Everyone is so angry online, with one person writing on TikTok: “Just found out it was Samie’s birthday and they didn’t even mention it on Love Island because Love Island have given all the screen time to Lucinda and Sean. Yeah they’ve already chosen who they want you guys to vote to win.”

“They just want to push Lucinda and Sean its so tiring, didn’t even give them [Samie and Ciaran] a date when they won, it’s so telling!” someone else said.

A third person added: “Normally they show people’s birthdays. They’re focusing on the Lucinda and Sean instead. The storyline is boring.”

Well, it looks like the tables are turning and people have gone from team Lucinda back to team Samie again, because they’re sick of the constant “Lucinda show”. I can’t keep up anymore.

Featured image by: ITV

How much input and control Tyra Banks actually had over America’s Next Top Model Netflix doc

Hayley Soen

It’s not been the best look

America’s Next Top Model winner slams documentary and will expose show in rival tell-all

Hebe Hancock

She said the show was ‘psychological warfare’

America’s Next Top Model winner title prize revoked

America’s Next Top Model winner had title and $100k prize money taken away for disturbing reason

Suchismita Ghosh

‘They were punishing me for the rest of my life’

How a Durham café became the city’s latest unofficial college bar

Charlotte Morgan

Durham nightlife is set to start at Capriccio, the city’s newest pre-drinks hotspot

University of Edinburgh spent £40K+ on car used by vice-chancellor Peter Mathieson

Francesca Eke

Questions about the car’s use follow a series of reports into Peter Mathieson’s expenses

Jeffrey Epstein Amazon JeffTube Jmail

Here’s how you can access Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon, JeffTube, JWiki and Jmail, all in one place

Suchismita Ghosh

Beware: These are actually disturbing

Yikes, December 10 are apologising for their first scandal after getting dragged on TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

What a messy start to their career

russell group unis boys girls offer rates

Revealed: The Russell Group unis that are harder for girls to get offers from than boys

Claudia Cox

But hey, girls have a better chance of getting Oxbridge offers

Zendaya Tom Holland Robert Pattinson clash

Zendaya reveals she and fiancé Tom Holland clashed over Robert Pattinson, and it’s surprising

Suchismita Ghosh

She is starring in three films with Rob, all releasing this year

Cardiff University’s vice-chancellor receives monthly pay rise despite £33.4 million deficit

Mischa Denney-Richards

Professor Wendy Larner received seven times the total compensation of the average university employee

