Love Island’s Abi gives Leanne strong warning on what Scott will be like outside the villa

Abi, from Love Island season 10, has shared her hot take on what Scott will be like outside of the villa, as he’s promised to stay “exclusive” and “serious” with Leanne.

It’s been a rollercoaster with Scott and Leanne, from the whole Belle drama to them both coupling up with different people. But now, it looks like things are finally settling down between the two as they prepare to start life outside of the villa after next week. In a recent episode, Scott reassured Leanne that he’s serious about their relationship and plans to introduce her to his family and meet hers properly before calling her his girlfriend.

But Abi, who was coupled up with Scott for a few days during the 2023 season of Love Island, has opinions on what Scott will really be like outside the villa.

“There are good and bad parts, but overall, I think he’s quite selfish,” she said in an interview with The Sun last month. “Yeah, I’d probably say he’s done multiple TV shows. I think it’s another job for him.”

She continued: “So I think when I first came out, he was very like ‘I’m just going to sit on my own, I don’t want to involve myself with anyone’. He was quite rude to me and to the people that we were living with – all of the producers and stuff.”

And on Scott wanting a girlfriend? Abi isn’t buying it.

“I wouldn’t trust that he’s in there for the intentions to find a girlfriend. I think it’s more to gain a few more followers and maybe sign a deal with Boohoo Man. If I were Leanne, I’d tell her to run away!”

Despite all this, Abi doesn’t think Scott is necessarily a bad person or has bad intentions. With this All Stars being his fourth season of Love Island, Abi believes he just sees the series as another job.

“I don’t knock Scott – it’s his job at the end of the day, he’s a reality star,” she said. “But I just worry for the people that are in there that were like me on my season. When you’ve got someone saying, ‘I’m here for pure intentions. I’m here to get a girlfriend’. When in reality they probably aren’t.”

