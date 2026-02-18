Ranking Islanders who are most likely to flop after All Stars 2026, based on their follower count

30 mins ago

We’re getting close to the end of Love Island All Stars 2026, which means it’s nearly influencer season, so here’s a ranking of the Islanders who are most likely to flop hard based on their follower count.

Every year, some contestants leave the villa and slide straight into big brand deals, podcasts and paid appearances. Others leave, post a few “so grateful for this journey” photos, and then slowly disappear from everyone’s feed.

I’ve ranked the cast by who is most at risk of flopping after the show, based purely on their Instagram followers. It’s not everything, but it definitely matters when brands are deciding who to invest in.

So, here’s who’s going to flop after Love Island All Stars, ranked from least likely to most likely.

14. Millie – 1.9m

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Court (@milliegracecourt)

Millie is miles ahead of everyone else with 1.9 million followers. That’s not just a good number, it’s basically a secure influencer career. She already has a huge audience, which gives her real leverage with brands. Even if she did absolutely nothing dramatic in the final week, she would still leave in a very strong position. She is not flopping. At all.

13. Lucinda – 1m

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucinda (@lucindastrafford)

Lucinda has one million followers and, to be fair, she knows how to stay relevant. She’s had screen time, drama and visibility, which keeps engagement high. Even if opinions on her are divided, people are still watching. With that audience size, she’s very unlikely to struggle after the show.

12. Belle – 1m

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B E L I Z E H A S S A N (@bellehassan)

Belle recently hit the one million mark, too. That puts her firmly in established influencer territory. She already has the numbers brands look for, and she doesn’t need a huge boost from the finale to stay visible. She seems to be in a very comfortable position, both influencer-wise and in the villa.

11. Samie – 890k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samie Elishi (@samieelishi)

Samie is just under one million followers at 890,000. She’s close enough to that milestone that one strong post-show moment could easily push her over. That kind of growth would place her firmly in the top tier of this cast. She’s not in danger of flopping.

10. Whitney – 692k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Adebayo (@whitneyadebayo)

Whitney is sitting at 692,000 followers, which is a strong base. She has enough of an audience to secure partnerships and grow steadily, especially if she leaves the villa on a high. She may not be at the very top, but she’s definitely not flopping either.

9. Jessy – 424k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessy (@jessymaypotts)

Jessy has 424,000 followers. This is where things start to depend more on momentum. It’s a solid number, but not automatically career-defining. If she capitalises on her storyline and keeps engagement strong, she should be fine. If she disappears for a few weeks, though, growth could slow down quickly.

8. Ciaran – 386k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciaran Mark Davies (@ciarandaviesss)

Ciaran is approaching 400,000 followers. That gives him a decent foundation, especially if he leaves in a couple with Samie, who already has a strong following. However, it’s not high enough to guarantee long-term influence without continued visibility. He’ll need to keep people interested to avoid slipping down the algorithm.

7. Scott – 313k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott van-der-Sluis (@scottvds17)

Scott has 313,000 followers, which feels modest considering how many times he’s appeared in the Love Island world. He’s well known and constantly in drama, so you might expect the number to be higher. For an All Stars regular, these figures are not impressive at all.

6. Leanne – 294k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by leanne savannah (@leanneamaning)

Leanne is just under 300,000 followers, which is not exactly ideal going into the final stretch. She has potential to grow, especially if she leaves the villa with a big storyline. But right now, she’s not in a fully secure zone. The final weeks will really matter for her. So, more Scott and Leanne drama? Probably.

5. Harrison – 263k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harrison Solomon (@hj_solomon)

Harrison has 263,000 followers. This is where the numbers start to look fragile. He’ll need either a memorable exit or a clear identity outside the villa to keep people engaged. Without that, he could struggle fairly quickly once the show ends.

4. Yamen – 244k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yamen (@yamensanders)

Yamen is at 244,000 followers. That’s not tiny, but for an All Stars season, it’s comparatively low. He’ll likely need strong public support or a standout moment before the finale to push those numbers higher. Otherwise, he could struggle to stand out post-show.

3. Sean – 224k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Stone (@seanstone__)

Sean has 224,000 followers. He and Lucinda were recently voted favourite couple, so if that momentum continues, his engagement could improve. That would definitely help. But judging by how well his candy shop is doing, he might not be too stressed about whether his influencer career takes off or not.

2. Tommy – 220k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy Bradley (@_tommybradley_)

Tommy sits just below Sean with 220,000 followers. He seems well liked, but being liked doesn’t always translate into long-term engagement. Once the villa bubble bursts, he’ll need to show what makes him different. Otherwise, he risks being forgotten.

1. Zac – 159k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Woodworth (@zacwoodworth)

Zac currently has 159,000 followers, which is the lowest of the entire cast. For an All Stars Islander, that’s a tough position. And considering he’s coupled up with a past winner who has 1.9 million followers, the gap is very noticeable. Unless he wins the show with Millie or has a massive surge before the finale, he’s the most at risk of flopping once the season ends.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.