A deep dive into the least compatible Love Island All Stars 2026 couples, based on star signs

Some of them are literally written in the stars

3 hours ago

Love Island All Stars 2026 is nearing the end, and while some couples are getting stronger every day, others are still a bit wobbly.

After all the drama with Lucinda stealing Belle’s man, and Leanne and Scott falling out, we’ve done a very serious deep dive into the Islanders’ actual birthdays to see how cursed (or blessed) these couples are.

So here’s how compatible the Love Island All Stars 2026 couples are, based on their star signs.

Lucinda and Sean

Lucinda was born on 4th November 1999 and Sean on 1st November 1999. They are both Scorpios, born only three days apart.

This is an elite pairing, at least on paper, because two Scorpios are actually very compatible. They are intense, possessive, emotional, and absolutely do not forget anything. Ever. When it’s good, it’ll be obsessive and passionate. When it’s bad, it can be icy, dramatic, and slightly terrifying.

Neither of them will back down in an argument, and neither will let something “slide.” The chemistry will be ridiculous. But so will the grudges.

Seems like all that drama was actually worth it.

Sher and Scott

Sher is a Pisces, born on 19th March 1998, and Scott is a Capricorn, born on 9th January 2001.

Pisces and Capricorn are highly compatible because of their opposite natures. Pisces wants reassurance and vulnerability, while Capricorn shows affection more through actions than big declarations.

Earth and water can work very well, but only if they’re emotionally aligned. Otherwise, it can slowly become frustrating. Although Sher and Scott have ended things for now, it’s Love Island All Stars, so anything can reignite at any time.

Whitney and Yamen

Whitney was born on 20th November 1997, making her a Scorpio. Yamen was born on 18th September 1994, so he’s a Virgo. Scorpios and Virgos are actually highly compatible.

Scorpios are intense and emotional. Virgos are analytical and like to fix things. But if Yamen overthinks situations, Whitney could take it personally. Scorpio doesn’t love feeling criticised, and Virgo doesn’t love unnecessary drama.

Whitney has made it clear she comes with a little bit of drama; maybe Yamen will start loving it.

Belle and Jack

Belle was born on 6th March 1998, and Jack on 15th March 1999. They are both Pisces.

This is very soft energy and highly compatible. They’ll understand each other emotionally and probably have lovely, deep chats. But Pisces can struggle with confrontation and setting boundaries.

Since Belle and Jack are more of a friend couple, they probably have loads of fun and deep conversations.

Helena and Carrington

Helena is a Pisces, born on 27th February 1996, and Carrington is a Leo, born on 2nd August 1997.

Water sign meets fire sign. Sensitive meets the centre of attention. Pisces feels everything deeply, while Leo thrives on admiration and attention. At first, this works; Pisces loves the confidence, and Leo loves the devotion.

But if Leo’s personality tips into “too much,” Pisces can spiral internally. And when Pisces withdraws emotionally, Leo doesn’t take that well. Right!

Samie and Ciaran

Samie was born on 15th February 2000, making her an Aquarius. Ciaran was born on 8th January 2003, so he’s a Capricorn.

Aquarius and Capricorn are a slow-burning pairing. Capricorn wants structure and reassurance, while Aquarius craves freedom and independence.

If Ciaran starts getting serious too quickly, Samie might detach. If Samie seems distant, Ciaran could overthink it. Neither of these signs likes losing control. That’s all I’m saying.

Leanne and Tommy

Leanne was born on 31st May 1997, making her a Gemini. Geminis need stimulation, conversation, and banter. If they’re bored, they mentally clock out, which Leanne has said many times.

Tommy’s birthday isn’t publicly known, but since he’s more laid-back, it could be a mismatch. Gemini energy needs someone who can keep up. If the spark drops, she won’t force it.

As long as they stay a friend couple, it’s fine. But if they want something more, Tommy might need to up his game.

Millie and Zac

Millie was born on 4th December 1996, so she’s a Sagittarius. Zac was born on 21st June 1999, making him a Gemini.

Sagittarius and Gemini are opposite signs on the zodiac chart, which actually makes this very interesting. Opposites can be magnetic or a complete disaster. Both signs love freedom, fun, and not taking life too seriously. They’ll have banter for days. The flirting will feel effortless, and neither of them is overly clingy, which helps.

The issue is that neither of them loves emotional heaviness. If things get deep or complicated, one (or both) could start pulling away. This is giving chaotic but fun, which sums up Millie and Zac’s pairing perfectly.

