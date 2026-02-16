‘She needs help’: Sean’s sister has a brutal take on All Stars drama with Belle and Jessy

1 hour ago

Sean’s sister is back on TikTok with her hot takes, and this time she’s sharing her brutal opinion on the whole Belle, Jessy and Lucinda drama currently rippling through the Love Island All Stars villa.

While Sean’s been in South Africa, his sister, Willow, has taken over his sweetshop business. She posts videos on TikTok of herself packaging sweets for clients and also shares her opinions on what is happening in the villa. Willow doesn’t just blindly agree with whatever Sean is doing, though – she’s called him out multiple times, including when he chose Lucinda over Belle in that explosive initial argument.

But now, her opinion on Sean and Lucinda has completely changed. In a new video, she said the couple are really growing on her, and he appreciates how Sean stands up for Lucinda.

“As much as they can be cringe, I do just think they’re such a good duo,” she said. “Just because I disagreed with something they did at the start doesn’t mean I can’t then agree with their actions afterwards.”

She also praised the way Lucinda handled the conflict with Belle and Leanne, but had some choice words for Belle after previously rooting for her and Sean.

“I don’t even know what to say about Belle, but she needs some serious help. I think at this point just hearing Sean’s name triggers her,” Willow said. “Like they’ve all just decided they don’t like Sean and Lucinda and they’re just going to target them every time.”

Jessy has only been in the villa for a few episodes, but has already caused a lot of drama after having a heated conversation with Lucinda, who she was friends with outside of the series. Willow stood up for the way Sean handled the whole drama.

“Also, why was Jessy crying? She literally had no good intentions when she pulled Lucinda for a chat. I don’t understand what sh thought she was going to get out of that conversation at all. All Sean was doing was sticking up for Lucinda and she just had to cry about it. She literally started that conversation with Sean, and if anyone was being dramatic, it was her, not him.”