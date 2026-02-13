A very detailed update on what happened to Angel and Ty in the six months since Love Island

1 hour ago

Er, guys? I think we owe Angel and Ty from Love Island an apology. They weren’t the messiest or the cutest couple on Love Island 2025. I think they may have only made it to the final because people forgot they were still in the villa. Yet Angel and Ty have proved us all wrong.

Not only are they still together, but their relationship has reached some pretty huge milestones already. Angel and Ty are surely the most slept-on and most successful couple to emerge from Love Island 2025. Here’s an update on everything you’ve missed about their relationship over the last six months.

They are officially boyfriend and girlfriend

In August, they jetted off to Marbella together. Um, apparently two months of Spanish sunshine wasn’t enough for them.

At the start of September, Ty asked Angel to be his girlfriend in a very dramatic way. He scattered red confetti, balloons and streamers over the bed of a hotel room in London. Balloons spelled out ‘Will you be my girlfriend’. He clearly put in lots of effort, so I’ll forgive him for forgetting the question mark x

Angel and Ty have already moved in together

Love Island viewers got very excited this week when Harry and Shakira shared they’d moved into a new flat together. But Angel and Ty actually beat them to it… by several months. On 15th October, shared a vlog about moving into a shiny new house. The home seems to be very modern and spacious, with a little garden.

This couple are really packing in the holidays

Fair play to them. Since Love Island, they’ve voyaged to Carden Park in Cheshire, Wentworth in South Yorkshire, Venice, the French Alps and Liverpool. They literally in Pairs together right now. Angel has also managed to fit in other trips to France and Dubai. Wow, I hope somebody is watering her houseplants for you.

Basically, they’re super loved-up

In celebration of Angel’s birthday on 1st February, Ty wrote: “Thank you for being you, never change. So grateful I met you. I’d be lost without ya. I feel so lucky. Can’t wait to make more memories with you by my side. I love you.” Nawwwwww.

