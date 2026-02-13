Revealed: The favouritism Millie Court is getting from producers on Love Island All Stars

3 hours ago

Over the years Love Island has been on, we’ve often wondered if certain Islanders get preferential treatment from producers. Previously, it was said Joey Essex “had his own rules” on the show, and there were arguments some of the girls in the 2025 villa were being given better edits by the show, to create more drama. Now, it looks as though something fishy is going on with Millie Court on Love Island All Stars 2026.

Millie is Love Island royalty, there’s no denying producers did an excellent job to get her back on the show. She won the show, and quickly became one of the most successful and most liked Islanders of all time.

So, does that kind of title mean she’s inevitably a producer favourite, too?

‘She’ll laugh and then redo a sentence’

Dumped Islander Charlie Frederick seems to think Millie had Love Island All Stars producers wrapped around her finger. He probably has a bit of an axe to grind with her mind you, seeing as she dumped him.

He appeared on the Sisters in the City podcast with former Islander Anna Vakili and her sister Mandi. On there he was asked about Islanders who had “strategies” and had a lot to say about how Millie is when producers are around.

“I could feel it in conversations with people who have been there for a long time,” he said, when asked if anyone in the villa had a strategy to come across well on the show. “Like, even when I spoke to Mills sometimes you can feel that she knows what she can say or what she can’t say – and she’ll laugh and then redo a sentence that she knows will get shown.”

He added that Millie was very aware she was being filmed, and would point that out to him. He added: “She went to me at one point, ‘You just made yourself look like a fool on TV’. They didn’t air it, but she knew what I’d done – the cocky bit. She knew I was gonna look like a tw*t. I didn’t, because I was just being me, innit.”

He later said the only reason Millie dumped him was because producers had given her the opportunity to “have her moment” and she did it “for the plot”.

Millie had demands before she even made it on the show

Let’s not forget, Millie also had stern words with casting producers before she even agreed to be on the show. She apparently tried to demand it be written into her contract that her ex Liam Reardon couldn’t be a bombshell. ITV declined, but were seemingly forced to let her know there were no plans to cast Liam.

