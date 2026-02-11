The Tab

The real reason Jessy and Joey split after Love Island, and it’s not what they said at the time

Oh dear Joey

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Jessy Potts has just been revealed as a bombshell for Love Island All Stars, so you might straight away be thinking of when she was first on the show, with Joey Essex.

Jessy and Joey were on Love Island 2024, and left together. They then lasted seven weeks outside the villa, before confirming they had ended things. They did the usual, and blamed being busy outside the villa and a clash in schedules not working for them.

At the time, Joey spoke to The Sun and said: “Unfortunately, we have decided to call an end to the relationship but I hope we can continue to be friends. I truly wish Jessy the very best with whatever she does in the future.” Jessy added: “I appreciate the Love Island experience I had with Joey, we tried to make it work but it wasn’t to be. I’m so grateful to everyone who supported us and look forward to all of the exciting opportunities ahead.”

Joey and Jessy on Love Island

via ITV

However, now, it’s been claimed there was much more to the story. The Sun has claimed a night out was behind their downfall, as Joey left Jessy to go on to a strip club with his mates.

A source said: “Joey and Jessy were out with other Islanders and they’d been to a showbiz party, then continued the party at Sheesh. Then all of a sudden Joey disappeared and Jessy couldn’t get hold of him, she was calling and WhatsApping him.

“Her stuff was all at his house as they were meant to be returning there after the night out. It turns out he had gone with his mates to Stringfellows. Everything was ok as Jessy had other friends there but obviously it’s not ideal.”

Oh dear Joey!

The Tab has approached Joey Essex’s management for comment. For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

