Omg, we have evidence a split Love Island 2025 couple is secretly back together

3 hours ago

Gals, a really controversial Love Island 2025 couple may have secretly got back together after their split.

Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams officially became boyfriend and girlfriend in the Love Island 2025 villa. During early December, people began theorising that they had split up. The couple didn’t post as many pics together, and stopped following each other on Instagram. Dejon officially announced their break-up on 22nd December.

However, it seems as if Meg and Dejon are spending lots of time together again.

So, Meg and Dejon are among the many, many former Love Islanders who are extensively vlogging their thoughts on Love Island: All Stars. If you examine their Snapchat stories, you’ll spot they appear to be watching All Stars on the same TV. If they’re not sitting next to each other on the sofa, they must have the exact same taste in furniture…

Love Island viewers claim to have seen them together. Somebody witnessed them out and about together in fitness gear this week. Others claimed to have spotted Meg and Dejon in the Ivy Asia in London together on New Year’s Eve.

Now, Meg and Dejon haven’t publicly said they are back on. They still don’t follow each other on Instagram (although Dejon does still follow a fan account that consists of pictures of Meg). Maybe they have just stayed super close friends after they broke up? Maybe one TV has a much better signal for watching All Stars? Or maybe they are exploring their romantic connection again? It’s a mystery.

Dejon said on his socials that “navigating a relationship after hte intensity of the villa has had incredible memories, but also came with difficulties, especially being in the public eye, trying to incorporate work as a persnal trainer, and setting up a new business along the way”. He added that “this next period of adjustment will be hard”.

Meg never went into detail about the break-up. She wrote on her Instagram story: “I am truly gutted to announce that mine and Dejon’s relationship has come to an end.”

Featured images via ITV.