The Tab
love island 2025 couple back together

Omg, we have evidence a split Love Island 2025 couple is secretly back together

They seem to be watching All Stars together

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Gals, a really controversial Love Island 2025 couple may have secretly got back together after their split.

Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams officially became boyfriend and girlfriend in the Love Island 2025 villa. During early December, people began theorising that they had split up. The couple didn’t post as many pics together, and stopped following each other on Instagram. Dejon officially announced their break-up on 22nd December.

However, it seems as if Meg and Dejon are spending lots of time together again.

So, Meg and Dejon are among the many, many former Love Islanders who are extensively vlogging their thoughts on Love Island: All Stars. If you examine their Snapchat stories, you’ll spot they appear to be watching All Stars on the same TV. If they’re not sitting next to each other on the sofa, they must have the exact same taste in furniture…

meg dejon love island 2025 back together evidence

My evidence, your honour
(Images via Snapchat)

Love Island viewers claim to have seen them together. Somebody witnessed them out and about together in fitness gear this week. Others claimed to have spotted Meg and Dejon in the Ivy Asia in London together on New Year’s Eve.

Now, Meg and Dejon haven’t publicly said they are back on. They still don’t follow each other on Instagram (although Dejon does still follow a fan account that consists of pictures of Meg). Maybe they have just stayed super close friends after they broke up? Maybe one TV has a much better signal for watching All Stars? Or maybe they are exploring their romantic connection again? It’s a mystery.

Most Read

The truth behind wild picture of ‘Jeffrey Epstein alive in Israel’ has finally been revealed

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

Here’s why people are so freaked out about that super creepy Ring Doorbell advert

Dejon said on his socials that “navigating a relationship after hte intensity of the villa has had incredible memories, but also came with difficulties, especially being in the public eye, trying to incorporate work as a persnal trainer, and setting up a new business along the way”. He added that “this next period of adjustment will be hard”.

Meg never went into detail about the break-up. She wrote on her Instagram story: “I am truly gutted to announce that mine and Dejon’s relationship has come to an end.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured images via ITV.

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Read Next

Revealed: The favouritism Millie Court is getting from producers on Love Island All Stars

The four most complained-about Islanders on All Stars so far, based on Ofcom reports

love island all stars lucinda friendships feuds

A comprehensive guide to all Lucinda’s friendship feuds with Islanders on All Stars

Latest

We tried the four Bristol coffee shops named ‘best in the UK’ to see if they were worth the hype

Chrissy Flannery

Coffee connoisseurs, listen up…

Guys, we know one Love Is Blind season 10 couple say ‘I do’ as wedding certificate leaks

Hayley Soen

There’s at least one success story coming our way

Valentine’s in Bristol: A guide to Bristol’s best date night hotspots

Alice Morcom

These are the best places to soak up all the love

Why being single in London this Valentine’s Day is not as bad as you think

Isabella Zbucki

It’s time to fully embrace your single status

Indoor Durham dates for a cold and rainy Valentine’s Day

Seamus Barker

Some ideas for things to do if the weather’s looking bad on Saturday

love island angel and ty 2025

A very detailed update on what happened to Angel and Ty in the six months since Love Island

Claudia Cox

Woah, we were wrong about them

Jesy Nelson reveals shocking real reason she left Little Mix after mental health emergency

Hebe Hancock

‘I felt completely alone’

The rules and logistics behind the scenes of Bonnie Blue’s 400-man ‘no protection’ challenge

Hayley Soen

This is above and beyond anything she’s done before

JURE MAKOVEC/EPA/Shutterstock

Condom shortages and cardboard beds: Inside the raunchy s*x lives of the 2026 Olympians

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, the athletes have blown through 10k rubbers in THREE DAYS?!

In full: The disturbing texts Lucy Letby sent to her colleagues after killing each baby

Ellissa Bain

They’re so chilling

We tried the four Bristol coffee shops named ‘best in the UK’ to see if they were worth the hype

Chrissy Flannery

Coffee connoisseurs, listen up…

Guys, we know one Love Is Blind season 10 couple say ‘I do’ as wedding certificate leaks

Hayley Soen

There’s at least one success story coming our way

Valentine’s in Bristol: A guide to Bristol’s best date night hotspots

Alice Morcom

These are the best places to soak up all the love

Why being single in London this Valentine’s Day is not as bad as you think

Isabella Zbucki

It’s time to fully embrace your single status

Indoor Durham dates for a cold and rainy Valentine’s Day

Seamus Barker

Some ideas for things to do if the weather’s looking bad on Saturday

love island angel and ty 2025

A very detailed update on what happened to Angel and Ty in the six months since Love Island

Claudia Cox

Woah, we were wrong about them

Jesy Nelson reveals shocking real reason she left Little Mix after mental health emergency

Hebe Hancock

‘I felt completely alone’

The rules and logistics behind the scenes of Bonnie Blue’s 400-man ‘no protection’ challenge

Hayley Soen

This is above and beyond anything she’s done before

JURE MAKOVEC/EPA/Shutterstock

Condom shortages and cardboard beds: Inside the raunchy s*x lives of the 2026 Olympians

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, the athletes have blown through 10k rubbers in THREE DAYS?!

In full: The disturbing texts Lucy Letby sent to her colleagues after killing each baby

Ellissa Bain

They’re so chilling